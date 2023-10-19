Share
Commentary

Cher Announces She Will Leave the US if Trump Wins in 2024 - Yeah, Right

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 19, 2023 at 1:11pm
Forget about “Turn Back Time.” Sarah Palin would like to turn forward time to 2024 and the return of former President Donald Trump to the White House.

The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate posted a celebration emoji Wednesday in response to a quote by singer Cher declaring that if Trump wins next year’s election, she will leave the country.

“Hip Hip Hoooray @cher buh bye*sigh* they all say that they never do,” Palin said in her post on the X social media platform.

Republican-Appointed Judge Shot to Death on Driveway of His Own Home

The quote came from Cher’s interview with The Guardian published Wednesday.

The 77-year-old singer and actress said she was “horrified” at the thought of Trump being president again.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country],” she told the U.K. outlet.

Cher’s Trump Derangement Syndrome is not something new.

Will Trump win in 2024?

She performed at a campaign rally for Joe Biden when the Democrat faced Trump in 2020.

During the 2016 campaign, Cher frequently posted snarky and vicious comments directed at Trump on social media.

“Donald Trump’s ego is so inflated, he might as well be the Hindenburg,” she tweeted in 2015, calling him an “Obnoxious a**hole.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Unhinged Cher Declares Trump a Mass Murderer, Suggests Death Penalty

“Donald Trump’s Punishment Is being DONALD TRUMP,” she wrote in another post.

Yet another referring to Trump in all caps read, “IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED, I’M MOVING TO JUPITER.”

Cher did not clarify which planet she was planning on moving to this time around, but either way, not everyone is convinced.

“Yeah, right,” one X user wrote in response. “We’ve heard these promises before. On the other hand, why wait Cher? Leave!”

“She said the same thing last time. Lots of celebrities did. In fact they’ve done it every time a Republican has some chance of winning. Nobody’s left, yet. Bummer,” another user quipped.

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, many celebrities threatened to leave the United States if he was elected, but few, if any, made good on their threats.

According to a Fox News roundup of such promises, Chelsea Handler said in 2016 that she would move to Spain if he won the White House.

Whoopi Goldberg also said she might leave the country if Trump won.

Raven-Symone told the ladies of “The View” that she already had her ticket ready for Canada if he were to win. She later did a comedy skit about how she would have had to adjust if she had moved.

However, judging from the fact that she purchased a new East Hollywood, California, townhouse for $940,000 in 2021, it sounds like she’s planning to stay.

Snoop Dog, Ne-Yo and Barbara Streisand were others on the Fox News list.

It would definitely be a little more peaceful if all these celebrities weren’t around to rile people up in their desperate attempts at relevance.

But I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
