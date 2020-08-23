Before you make fun of conservative social media personalities, dear liberals, I urge you to consider the plight of Cher.

Prior to Cher launching into her latest strange Twitter meltdown, we were told the United States Postal Service was in trouble.

It wasn’t supposed to be able to handle the massive influx of mail it was set to receive if there were to be widespread mail-in voting for November’s election. And now, liberals want the Postal Service to be bailed out because otherwise, how will we be able to cast our ballots this fall?

Well, Cher wants to know she’s here to help in any way she can — including by becoming a Postal Service employee herself.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

“Can ppl volunteer at post office!?” Cher wondered on Wednesday.

Yes, it’s happened. We’ve finally found a potential post office worker less qualified for the job than Charles Bukowski.

Cher’s apparently in it to make sure President Donald Trump doesn’t win a second term.

And she wanted to make sure everyone knew she was being serious:

NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

“NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE!?” the 74-year-old music icon tweeted.

She’s really dead serious, y’all. I’m not quite sure what qualifications she has aside from the fact that she knows what life after love is and can sing “I Got You, Babe” to people on their break, but other than that…

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

“IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE,” she wrote, with the rolled-eyes face emoji. This makes one wonder whether she’s terminally unable to do anything for herself after a half-century of coddling or whether she doesn’t realize that she can pay someone to figure it out for her at this point.

Well, she may not have been kidding, but she can’t volunteer at the post office.

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

“OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite,” she wrote.

“I Said’Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️” she said. “Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.’NO,Need Fingerprints & Background Check,’” she said, followed by a crying person emoji.

And no, this isn’t Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s doing.

A spokeswoman for the Postal Service confirmed to CNN that no, they don’t take volunteers.

“But there are many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service, including seasonal hiring,” she said, in addition to providing a link to seasonal jobs.

However, most Postal Service seasonal jobs don’t require you pull the, “Do you know who I am? I’m Cher!” card not once but twice.

There is, though, one group of concerned so-called conservatives trying to make sure she gets a job with the USPS:

Cher for post master general. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 19, 2020

Oh, well, that’s it. Give this woman a job.

