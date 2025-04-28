'Chess, Not Checkers': White House Tricks MSNBC Into 'Finally' Covering 'Violent Illegal Aliens'

MSNBC acknowledged that President Donald Trump’s White House press team made a strategic move by placing posters of illegal immigrants it has arrested, along with additional, often violent crimes they have committed, where the media cannot ignore them.

“Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire reported Monday, “The White House has put up about 100 posters of what they say are unauthorized immigrants who’ve been arrested for violent crimes. You can see them there. They’ve put them up on the driveway of the White House,” leading to the West Wing.

“But what’s particularly noteworthy about this location is it is right directly behind the positions where TV correspondents do their hits from the White House lawn,” he added.

“So, therefore, no matter what network you’re on, that includes MSNBC, if you’re doing a hit from the White House right now, those pictures will be behind you.”

The White House posted a clip of Lemire’s coverage of the posters, writing on the social media platform X, “Chess, not checkers.

“MSNBC finally reports on the child rapists, murderers, fentanyl dealers, and violent illegal aliens Biden let loose to destroy our communities. Thankfully, the Trump administration is hunting them down.”

Chess, not checkers. MSNBC finally reports on the child rapists, murderers, fentanyl dealers, and violent illegal aliens Biden let loose to destroy our communities. Thankfully, the Trump administration is hunting them down. pic.twitter.com/oHRl206r9b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, along with border czar Tom Homan, laid out on Monday some of what the administration is doing to remove these criminals from the nation’s streets.

“America’s borders are now secure because of President Trump,” she said. “Total attempted illegal crossings at the southwest border hit a record low in February, only to fall to another new record low again last month in March.”

Leavitt said in March 2024, while Joe Biden was president, border patrol encountered approximately 140,000 illegal aliens. While in March 2025, under Trump, the number was just over 7,000. It was a 95 percent decrease from last year.

She also pointed out, “We are in the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported last week that her agents have arrested over 150,000 criminal illegal aliens to date since Trump took office.

“Now our communities are much safer,” she said, highlighting the rap sheets of those removed from the street that include the crimes of murder, sexual assault of a child, robbery, and rape.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Noem announced that their agents have arrested more than 150,000 criminal illegal aliens. She warns, “If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you and lock you up.” Thank you, Secretary Noem & ICE! pic.twitter.com/fGDfz0tB71 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 25, 2025

Leavitt spoke of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Miami and Colorado over the weekend, during which several hundred criminal illegal aliens were arrested.

.@PressSec: “We are in the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history.” WE VOTED FOR THIS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPOUazHiUK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 28, 2025

The press secretary also shared a video on social media of the posters on the White House lawn depicting criminal illegal aliens.

Good Morning from The White House! pic.twitter.com/1fhjzMU2gR — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 28, 2025

Leavitt’s press team is playing “chess, not checkers,” when it can get even MSNBC to cover some of the truly heinous crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Bravo!

