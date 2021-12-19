Share
News

Chevrolet's Powerful Christmas Commercial Is Based on True Events

 By Jack Davis  December 19, 2021 at 12:45pm
Heartbreak and hope merge in a new holiday ad from Chevrolet.

Chevrolet’s “Holiday Ride” captures the melancholy of loss, the power of memories and the spirit of love in a 4-minute short that debuted recently.

The ad is based on true events, according to AdAge.

The ad features a man no longer young coming to his barn with the only companion he has — his dog.

The man takes down a battered Christmas wreath and puts up a new one, but that is only where the story starts.

The short continues with the man entering the barn to come upon a 1966 Chevy Impala, a relic of the days when America believed in GM.

The man and his dog enter the car, as the man looks upon an old picture of his long-dead wife and recounts the memories that mingle with mourning in a sad, wistful scene — reminding America of the memories braided with the holidays for so many people.

But the ad does not end there.

When the man’s daughter sees her emotionally distraught father, she decides to do something about it.

Do you have an old car that will always be special?

Without telling her father, she gets the local mechanic, who knows the importance of that old Chevy, to get it running again, while she pitches in as well.

The ad ends with the man finding the car, revving up with tears in his eyes and driving it to the front of his house, where his daughter stands waiting, wondering if her gift was the right thing to do.



“Thank you,” he says. “It’s the best Christmas gift I could ever have.”

They drive off down a dirt road, laden with memories and love.

“So many customers have a Chevy story, and we’re proud that our vehicles have helped create memorable moments that span and connect generations,” said Steve Majoros, a marketing director at Chevrolet, according to the Washington Examiner.

“This holiday ad captures the type of poignant stories that only Chevrolet can tell,” he continued. “This is a love story — for a car, a family and the spirit of a community that brings it all together.”

The ad was created by the Commonwealth/McCann agency.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation

