The Chicago Baby Cut from His Murdered Mother’s Womb Dies

The nearly full-term baby cut from his murdered mother’s womb in Chicago died Friday after surviving for more than a month.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” his family said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts [and] prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

The baby was on life support and had serious brain damage.

TRENDING: Employees Turn Their Backs on Ag Secretary in Silent Protest as He Announces Decision To Move Two Agencies

Prosecutors say a mother and daughter worked together to strangle the baby’s mother and cut him from her body.

Three people were charged after authorities found 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s body May 15 at the residence of Clarisa Figueroa, 46, according to the documents.

Her body was missing for weeks after she went to Figueroa’s residence thinking she was going to be given free baby clothes April 23, her family said, according to The Associated Press.

Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.

Desiree Figueroa made “a full video recorded confession,” prosecutors said.

Clarisa Figueroa, Desiree Figueroa and Piotr Bobak were charged Thursday afternoon in the death of pregnant teenager Marlen Ochoa, whose body was discovered in a garbage can and her baby cut out of her womb.https://t.co/BgHMELZTMT pic.twitter.com/BuWH6mf4hg — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) May 16, 2019

Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend Peter Bobak, whose first name is spelled “Piotr” by some outlets, is charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

Prosecutors allege Clarisa Figueroa planned out how she would kill a pregnant woman and take her baby at least weeks before carrying out her scheme.

RELATED: Meet Kevin McAleenan, the Upcoming Leader of Homeland Security

Clarisa Figueroa had claimed she was pregnant since December 2018, even though her tubes had been tied.

She made a Facebook post March 5 saying she had decided to name the baby Xander — the same name as her 20-year-old son who died in 2018 of natural causes, prosecutors said.

She allegedly took Ochoa-Lopez’s baby to the hospital and even set up a GoFundMe for the baby before the newborn was connected to Ochoa-Lopez’s disappearance.

Baby Yovanny’s father Yiovanni Lopez visited the child in the hospital. He and his wife Ochoa-Lopez have another son, a toddler.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.