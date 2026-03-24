Chicago Democrat Suggests Woman Murdered by Illegal 'Startled' Her Killer, Shares Blame

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, a Democrat, is facing public backlash after suggesting that an 18-year-old college student — who was reportedly shot by an illegal alien — “was in the wrong place at the wrong time” and likely “startled” the killer.

A clip of Hadden addressing the shooting was posted to the social media website X, in which she said, “They go out on the pier, they walk around. The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood, and it sounds like this might have been a wrong place, wrong time. Running into a person who had a gun.”

“They might have startled this person at the end of the pier unintentionally,” she added.

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden: Sheridan (18) was in “wrong place at the wrong time — she might’ve startled the migrant who kiIIed her” pic.twitter.com/jRIMEBSL5o — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2026



José Medina-Medina, 25, has been charged with murdering Sheridan Gorman, 18, who was a freshman at Loyola University in Chicago.

In a Sunday news release, the Department of Homeland Security “lodged an arrest detainer asking sanctuary politicians to not release Jose Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan criminal illegal alien.”

“According to local reports, 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman was shot and killed on Thursday morning around 1:00 am while she was walking in a park with friends,” the release explained. “Medina is accused of approaching her while wearing a mask and armed with a gun. As she attempted to flee, he fired his gun and shot her. Gorman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.”

DHS noted that Medina illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 and was initially apprehended, but was ultimately released under the Biden administration.

Medina was arrested a second time for shoplifting in Chicago and was set free again.

Under Biden, the United States saw an unprecedented surge of illegals crossing the southern border, leading to the impeachment of former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his lack of action and willful obstruction.

The Senate never held a trial, however, and Mayorkas remained at DHS until President Donald Trump assumed office in 2025.

DHS’ Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder.”

Bis then called on Illinois’ Democratic leadership to change their sanctuary policies and focus on protecting American citizens.

“We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods,” she added.

“In December 2025, ICE Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul calling on him to put the safety of Americans first and honor ICE arrest detainers of the more than 4,000 criminal illegal aliens in the state’s custody including murderers, sexual predators, and those convicted of or charged with weapons offenses,” the DHS release concluded.

WLS-TV published a statement Friday from Gorman’s family that read:

“Our beloved daughter, Sheridan, was taken from us this morning in Chicago. There is no way to soften this — this was murder. Sheridan was the light of our lives. She made people feel seen, safe, and loved simply by being who she was. She lived her faith with kindness, compassion, and joy, and she loved her family and friends deeply. “We trusted that she would be safe. That trust was broken. Someone made a deliberate choice that stole our daughter and forever changed our family. We are demanding answers, and we will not stop until the person responsible is identified and brought to justice. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from the various communities connected to our family. It has carried us through moments we could not endure alone. “We take comfort in our faith, but nothing can lessen the devastation of this loss. If you know anything, please come forward. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Sheridan was our light. And she always will be.”

Medina’s pretrial detention hearing was reportedly postponed Monday after authorities said he is being treated for tuberculosis at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

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