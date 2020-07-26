With crime on the upswing in major urban areas like New York, Chicago isn’t the only city currently experiencing a spike in carnage. But the Windy City also wasn’t starting out from a particularly good place, and it’s saddled with a mayor who seems oblivious to the problem.

Last week, in response to President Trump saying he would be sending federal agents into the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at first that she wouldn’t allow the president to “terrorize” residents of her city.

Hours after she tweeted that on Tuesday, 15 people were shot at a funeral on Chicago’s South Side, the latest victims in what the Chicago Sun-Times reports is a 75 percent rise in shootings and murder in the city over the same month last year.

Thankfully, none of them died, and none of them were “terrorize[d]” by President Donald Trump’s “troops,”

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

TRENDING: Regis Philbin Dead at Age 88

Lightfoot eventually made a 180-degree turn when it came to federal agents — grudgingly, and gracelessly, announcing last week that the city would accept federal agents in an investigatory role.

Still, as you can imagine, police in Chicago haven’t been terribly pleased with Lightfoot’s leadership.

In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the mayor is “running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally.”

Has Lori Lightfoot lost control of Chicago? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (929 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

Catanzara and Lightfoot aren’t exactly BFFs. After the FOP president wrote a letter to Trump asking for federal intervention in Chicago, Lightfoot called the FOP president “unhinged,” according to The Associated Press.

“The mayor likes to use the word ‘unhinged.’ The ironic part is the mayor became unhinged,” Catanzara said during the appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show.

“I wish I could show you the text messages that she sent me over the weekend as soon as she found out that I had sent the request to President Trump.

“She was the one who totally became unhinged, unprofessional, childish,” he added, “and it was really pathetic for the leader of a city.”

Video below:

RELATED: Reality Finally Hits Home: Chicago Mayor on Board with Trump Plan for Federal Agents in Windy City

“She’s literally running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally,” Catanzara said of the funeral shooting.

“Fifty-six rounds fired, I’m told, and 17 people shot tonight at a funeral where there was police … special attention because of the gang victim that was already being waked at the funeral home.”

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there was special attention paid to the funeral since the decedent, 31-year-old Donnie Weathersby, had been killed in a gang-related shooting.

“We had two police squad cars there and a full [tactical] team in the area. We treat all of our funerals that have any gang rivalry or gang connections in similar ways,” Brown said, according to WLS-TV.

Criminals don’t care, Catanzara said, “because they know there’s no consequences.”

“The justice system in Cook County” which contains Chicago, “is totally broken.”

He specifically cited Toni Preckwinkle, president of the county’s board of commissioners, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, county Sheriff Thomas Dart and Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans.

“All the way from the President Preckwinkle, to Kim Foxx the prosecutor, to Tom Dart the Sheriff, to Tim Evans the Chief Judge. They have no idea what real justice is,” Catanzara said.

Catanzara has been a constant critic of Lightfoot over the spike in Chicago’s crime rate, having originally invited federal intervention into the city because of what he called “chaos.”

Deeming Lightfoot’s response to the spike a “complete failure,” Catanzara urged the president to send aid last weekend.

“Mayor Lightfoot has proved to be a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order here,” Catanzara wrote. “I would be willing to sit down anytime and discuss ideas about how we can bring civility back to the streets of Chicago. These politicians are failing the good men and women of this city and the police department.”

Democratic politicians are failing the good men and women of police departments all over the United States. But for seeming almost completely oblivious, Lightfoot stands apart.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.