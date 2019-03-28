SECTIONS
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Requests Federal Authorities ‘Get Involved’ in Jussie Smollett Case

By Nick Givas
Published March 28, 2019 at 9:40am
Modified March 28, 2019 at 11:41am
Martin Preib, a vice president at the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, said he supports a federal investigation into the alleged hate crime hoax of actor Jussie Smollett.

“We requested that (the FBI) get involved. We’ve actually asked federal authorities to get involved in looking at the Cook County state’s attorney Kimberly Foxx on several issues,” Preib said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom.”

“So, we’re very happy and grateful that the FBI’s going to take a look into this case.”

Preib said there is escalating tension between the police department and city attorneys that is continuing to breed mistrust within Chicago’s law enforcement community.

TRENDING: Rick Perry Floats ‘Real New Green Deal’ of His Own, and It Could Change the Face of US Energy

“Well, (it’s) a lot of empty rhetoric. The tension between the police officers and Kimberly Foxx’s administration is intense,” he said.

“This decision in the Smollett case is intensifying that.

“There’s a basic distrust there. I don’t think many of us buy these explanations that are coming out of her office.

“The story seems to change daily, so we don’t buy it,” Preib added.

Preib asserted political favors are likely being traded behind the scenes and said the only way to shed a light on the corruption is to call in the feds.

Do you agree with Martin Preib that a federal probe is in order?

“There’s political dynamics to it, there’s a mayoral election runoff next week.

“Why she did this, why she waited to do it, why she would drop charges like this and not prosecute a 16-felony grand jury indictment, we can only speculate,” he said.

“But there seems to be something very, very dark and suspicious that they would go to this length to just drop a case and endure all this national outrage over it.

“Hopefully, the FBI investigation can get to the bottom of it.”

RELATED: Trump Announces Action by FBI and DOJ in ‘Outrageous’ Jussie Smollett Case

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







