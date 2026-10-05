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Chicago Police Department officers respond to the scene of an incident on March 29, 2022.
Chicago Police Department officers respond to the scene of an incident on March 29, 2022. (MattGush / Getty Images)

Chicago Girl, 7, Stabbed Repeatedly While Out for Walk With Older Sister in Broad Daylight, Suspect in Custody

 By Johnathan Jones  October 5, 2026 at 11:14am
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A little girl was stabbed repeatedly in the back on Sunday and later died while walking with her older sister on a Chicago sidewalk.

According to numerous reports, the suspect in the senseless killing was a repeat violent offender.

A girl named Eddimar Hernandez Chacon and her sister were walking when police said a woman approached and stabbed Eddimar multiple times.

Video seen by police showed the woman walking away calmly after the fatal attack.

The attack occurred shortly before noon on Sunday on Chicago’s south side, according to WGN-TV.

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Police charged Shavon Gayden, 48, with first-degree murder, CWB Chicago reported.

Witnesses chased Gayden, knocked her down, and beat her until she was unconscious after the unprovoked slaying.

Police quickly took her into custody.

Patrol officers attempted life-saving measures on Hernandez as a crowd of angry locals gathered.

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Paramedics took the little girl to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators reportedly found two knives in Gayden’s purse and a third knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon, between the attack site and the place she was stopped by the crowd.

The stabbing appeared random, and the child and Gayden reportedly did not know each other, sources told WGN-TV.

Court records show Gayden had a violent past and an outstanding felony warrant for more than 18 months at the time of her arrest.

She reportedly pleaded guilty in November 2024 to aggravated battery of a bus driver and received two years of probation.

She reportedly violated her probation when she was later arrested for a separate alleged assault and battery.

Local prosecutors did not comment on why Gayden was not in jail at the time of the attack.

Alderwoman Michelle Harris of the city’s 8th Ward said the murder was “senseless.”

“I am deeply saddened by the senseless stabbing of a 7-year-old child in our neighborhood,” she said. “My heart goes out to her family, friends, and everyone who is affected by this horrific incident. No child should ever have to experience violence or fear while simply walking down the sidewalk.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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