Chicago-area leaders urged the Illinois State Board of Education on Sunday to halt history classes that “unfairly” communicate history until an “alternative” can be found.

Democratic state Rep. LaShawn Ford of Chicago said the current state history curriculum leads to a “racist society” and may cause “white privilege” before a Sunday news conference in Evanston in a release obtained by WMAQ-TV.

Chicago-Area Leaders Call for Illinois to Eliminate History Classes https://t.co/bmDxSlozeQ pic.twitter.com/nREmbZGGOn — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) August 3, 2020

In the release, Ford called to replace courses and books that “unfairly communicate” history until a “suitable alternative is developed.”

TRENDING: Detroit Police Chief Offers Simple Explanation on Why Mob Hasn't Taken Over: 'We Don't Retreat Here'

“When it comes to teaching history in Illinois, we need to end the miseducation of Illinoisans,” Ford said in the release.

“I’m calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and local school districts to take immediate action by removing current history books and curriculum practices that unfairly communicate our history,” the legislator said.

“Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved,” he continued.

Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty, a Democrat, said, according to the release, “As Mayor, I am not comfortable speaking on education, curriculum, and whether history lessons should be suspended. This is not my area.”

Do you think it's important to teach history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (67 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

He continued, “Personally, I support House Bill 4954 because I am interested in learning more and believe the history of Black people should be taught to all children and include all groups, Women, LatinX, and Native Indians who helped to build America.”

Meleika Gardner of We Will said in the release that “miseducation” has led to “systemic racism.”

We Will is an organization dedicated to women’s empowerment, according to its webpage.

“It is urgent that it comes to an end as we witness our current climate become more hostile,” Gardner said. “Miseducation has fed and continues to feed systemic racism for generations. If Black History continues to be devalued and taught incorrectly, then it will call for further action.”

Asinine. It is only by studying history that we have any chance of not repeating the mistakes, improve on the successes, and learn where we come from. & stop rewriting history to make it more palatable. It’s not a popularity contest, it’s what was, beautiful & ugly & messed up — Jacquie Ott (@JacquieOtt7) August 3, 2020

RELATED: It's Official: July Was Chicago's Bloodiest Month in Decades

Increased racial tensions have followed the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Chicago recently removed two Christopher Columbus statues that were the subject of violent protests between officers and demonstrators.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.