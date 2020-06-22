Political correctness often leads to the left eating its own.

After the Chicago Teachers Union posted a “Scooby-Doo” parody on Wednesday criticizing Mayor Lori Lightfoot for not defunding the police, she responded by suggesting the cartoon was “clearly racist.” The mayor did not provide any evidence to back up her accusations.

Later, she admitted that she hadn’t even seen the tweet.

On Saturday, the artist of the cartoon responded, criticizing the mayor for being ignorant of the picture’s true intentions.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Blasts ‘Clearly Racist’ Tweet By Chicago Teachers Union Showing Her As Scooby-Doo Villain https://t.co/hQVe10KsPz pic.twitter.com/o0lILGDW0B — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) June 18, 2020

According to Fox News, Lightfoot had decried the image and the CTU in a news conference on Thursday.

“If that kind of tweet, which is clearly racist, had been put forward by a right-wing group, we would rightly be denouncing them, and I think our scorn should be no less because it was put out by the CTU,” she said.

“It’s certainly disappointing when a group that professes to be educators, people who are in our classrooms teaching our young people, would engage in these kinds of really deeply offensive and disappointing tactics.”

The artist of the parody, going by the name Electricstripe, questioned how a left-wing meme calling for the defunding of police could also be racist.

“My only question to those people is, how can you have an illustration that promotes the defunding of police, in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement, and also imagery of a Black person being lynched in the same picture? It’s contradictory and simply doesn’t make sense,” Electricstripe told TooFab.

“I’ve been out here protesting alongside my Black brothers and sisters everyday that I can. Why would I throw that effort away with a racist drawing? There are people out here who really hate our teachers and seriously went out of their way to make something what it’s not.”

The fact that the mayor hadn’t even seen the image was bad enough, but she also was given an utterly misleading description of it by her subordinates. Electricstripe saw this as utterly ridiculous.

“When the illustration was described to our mayor, (which I had no idea she was visually impaired to see it for herself) they were described as a group of ‘unhappy white people, around a tied up black woman in rope,'” he said.

“You can already imagine what kind of image pops up into your head when you hear such description. They decided to only describe what was most convenient for them.”

The artist went on demand that Lightfoot “take down a statue of Christopher Columbus” that, in Electricstripe’s mind, represents “looting, murdering and dare I say racist actions against the natives.”

Lightfoot is receiving criticism not only for her unwillingness to defund the Chicago police but also for her alleged mishandling of the rampant Chicago riots in response to the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose May 25 death in police custody sparked large protests and violent riots across the country.

Leaked audio of a May 31 conference call revealed that Lightfoot blatantly dismissed an alderman when he demanded answers for how Chicago would respond to the devastation of the riots. The alderman feared that if the mayor didn’t take action, the riots would spill over into Chicago neighborhoods.

The next day, his prediction came true.

“We have to come up with a better plan because, my fear is, once they’re done looting and rioting and whatever’s going to happen tonight, God help us, what happens when they start going after residents? Going into the neighborhoods?” the alderman asked.

“I’ve got gang bangers with AK-47s walking around right now, just waiting to settle some scores. What are we going to do and what do we tell our residents other than ‘good faith people stand up’? It’s not going to be enough.”

Lightfoot responded to his concerns by saying “I think you’re 100 percent full of s–.”

