Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Barack Obama Presidential Center in the city's Jackson Park on Sept. 28, 2021. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Gets Major Blowback After Issuing a 'Call to Arms' Against the Supreme Court

 By Jack Davis  May 10, 2022 at 6:21am
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot added fuel to the fire of emotion raging over the Supreme Court by issuing a call to arms to avert an attack on the LGBT population.

Last week, a leaked draft opinion that indicated five justices were considering overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion was published by Politico. Since then, a vast outpouring of high-octane rhetoric has taken place, triggering protests at the homes of justices and in churches.

Lightfoot jumped in Monday via Twitter to fan the flames by playing off a domino theory advanced by President Joe Biden that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, other court rulings that liberals support could follow, including the 2015 court ruling that legalized gay marriage.

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” said the mayor, who is a lesbian.

“We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!” she said.

Lightfoot’s tweet was roundly condemned.

Lightfoot later explained that she wants access to abortion enshrined in every city

“I think everybody who saw that draft opinion has gone through a range of different emotions,” she said in an interview with MSNBC. “But we can’t just be angry. We’ve got to be intentional, we’ve got to be dedicated.

“And that’s why I’m calling upon fellow elected officials across the country, and particularly my fellow mayors, to join me in making a pledge that we made today, which is a justice for all pledge. And fundamentally, it reaffirms Chicago as a welcoming city, a city that doesn’t discriminate, and a city that’s going to stand with women.”

Lightfoot used tax dollars to affirm her position when she announced a $500,000 allocation to the Chicago Department of Public Health in ensure abortions would continue in the city.

“This includes women’s rights, trans rights, immigrant rights and of course the right to same-sex and interracial marriage. We simply cannot stand idly by and let that happen,” the mayor said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation