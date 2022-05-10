Chicago Mayor Gets Major Blowback After Issuing a 'Call to Arms' Against the Supreme Court

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot added fuel to the fire of emotion raging over the Supreme Court by issuing a call to arms to avert an attack on the LGBT population.

Last week, a leaked draft opinion that indicated five justices were considering overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion was published by Politico. Since then, a vast outpouring of high-octane rhetoric has taken place, triggering protests at the homes of justices and in churches.

Lightfoot jumped in Monday via Twitter to fan the flames by playing off a domino theory advanced by President Joe Biden that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, other court rulings that liberals support could follow, including the 2015 court ruling that legalized gay marriage.

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” said the mayor, who is a lesbian.

“We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!” she said.

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022



Lightfoot’s tweet was roundly condemned.

If a Republican mayor did this, CNN’s John Avlon and Brianna Keilar and Don Lemon would be make snarky faces into the camera with some hushed tones about what dangerous rhetoric the right is perpetuating. https://t.co/Ea0jARgdYS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2022

Is Democrat Lori Lightfoot calling for violence? https://t.co/pPzGZtRcHU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

Uhhhhhhhhh… a call to arms?? @Twitter please remove Lori Lightfoot immediately for inciting violence. https://t.co/fd22qrLJex — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 10, 2022

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, has issued a call to arms in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court. https://t.co/6pKhWCdzSU pic.twitter.com/JyAFUCeQLm — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 10, 2022

Shame on Lori Lightfoot! Issuing a “call to arms” to millions is nothing short of a terroristic threat. For a woman with so much blood on her hands due to the gun violence she allows in Chicago, she’s going to cause even more death. Issuing terroristic threats is a crime! — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 10, 2022

The same people who want to sentence grandmas to death for waving the American flag in the Capitol on 1/6 have no problem with Lori Lightfoot literally calling for violence over a problem that doesn’t exist. They don’t actually care about any of it. https://t.co/guGyMqDb7L — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 10, 2022

Lori Lightfoot is calling for a violent insurrection in this country. Where is the media coverage and mass hysteria? https://t.co/soWaItqTmw — Matthew 🇺🇸🐘⛷ (@reaganbush84fan) May 10, 2022

Lightfoot later explained that she wants access to abortion enshrined in every city

“I think everybody who saw that draft opinion has gone through a range of different emotions,” she said in an interview with MSNBC. “But we can’t just be angry. We’ve got to be intentional, we’ve got to be dedicated.

“And that’s why I’m calling upon fellow elected officials across the country, and particularly my fellow mayors, to join me in making a pledge that we made today, which is a justice for all pledge. And fundamentally, it reaffirms Chicago as a welcoming city, a city that doesn’t discriminate, and a city that’s going to stand with women.”

Lightfoot used tax dollars to affirm her position when she announced a $500,000 allocation to the Chicago Department of Public Health in ensure abortions would continue in the city.

“This includes women’s rights, trans rights, immigrant rights and of course the right to same-sex and interracial marriage. We simply cannot stand idly by and let that happen,” the mayor said.

