Chicago Mayor Unveils City Vehicle That Directly Attacks ICE a Week After Illegal Alien Allegedly Commits Murder

Chicago Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson is among the worst in the country to occupy that office.

Only one week removed from the alleged murder of Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman by a Venezuelan illegal alien released under the Biden administration in 2023, Johnson announced the winners of the city’s “You Name a Plow” contest on Wednesday.

WTTW reports the top entry was the “Abolish ICE” snowplow with other winners Pope Frío XIV, Stephen Coldbert, The Blizzard of Oz, Caleb Chilliams, and Svencoolie.

“This name derives from our city’s legacy of standing up for justice, dignity, and the rights of all people, no matter where they come from,” he said at a press conference. “I’m going to continue to use every single tool that’s available to me to protect the residents of the city of Chicago.”

CBS News reported this year’s contest was record-breaking with 13,000 submissions and 39,000 residents casting their vote.

Fox News relayed comments by the mayor about Gorman’s passing, seemingly shrugging it off.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” he said. “This tragedy is not going to deter us from our work.”

“In fact, it’s going to challenge us all to double down on our efforts to ensure that we are protecting every single individual across neighborhoods.”

Even Johnson’s fellow Democrats aren’t happy with them on this issue.

Alderman Raymond Lopez called Gorman’s death, “100% avoidable,” adding, “The culmination of the choices made here in the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois to protect noncitizens even when they choose to engage in dangerous criminal behavior, that mindset has to change.”

“That mindset has to stop because Sheridan and the other 1,200 other individuals across this country who’ve been victims … victimized by noncitizens deserved to be honored in a change in mindset and law,” he said.

While the public put the “Abolish ICE” entry forward and voted it the winner, the city could have disqualified this entry for the sake of decency after the death of one of its residents.

Johnson’s efforts about doubling-down are confusing at best, but more accurately put, they’re atrocious.

A student was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien so Chicago plans to double down and protect illegal aliens?

What about the safety of Chicagoans?

The significance of Chicago’s sanctuary status cannot be ignored. These are effectively nullification zones: spaces in which state and city officials have declared federal law does not apply.

Invocations of nullification date back notably to 1832 when South Carolina defied federal tariff laws. Nullifiers made their intentions clear: Should the government try to enforce the law and collect the tariff in that state, they would secede.

Johnson and blue state officials are playing a deadly game as evidenced by the violence and loss of life when federal officers attempt to enforce immigration laws without the support of local officials.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.