Chicago Opens Christmas Season with Multiple Shootings of Teenagers, One Dead

The Christmas season officially opened in Chicago on Friday night with gunfire and death.

One person was killed and eight others were wounded in two shootings that followed the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, according to WMAQ-TV.

Seven teenagers were shot in a 9:50 p.m. incident. Police said they saw a group of teens walking, heard gunshots, and then saw people running away.

The victims were as young as 13 and included two girls and five boys. The oldest victim was 17.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old male was shot to death in an incident in which an 18-year-old male was also wounded.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said police were active Friday night, making 18 arrests in which five guns were recovered.

No arrests were made in either shooting, according to CBS.

“We have too many guns and too many young people who do not value their lives or the lives of others,” Johnson said.

Linda Dixon was near one of the incidents.

“We’re coming out of the theater, and everybody just start running. We almost got knocked in the street, because everyone was running that way from down here. I’m not exactly sure what happened,” Dixon said. “It is very disheartening to see this, you know? Holiday time, everybody wants to celebrate and enjoy the evening, and something like this happens.”

“I just heard a ping, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is real,’” Moe Akl said. “One guy hit the floor, and then I’m like, okay, let’s go.”

President Donald Trump, who launched a multi-agency effort to arrest illegal immigrant criminals in Chicago and was vilified by local officials for doing so, deplored this latest evidence of a city out of control.

“Massive crime and rioting in the Chicago Loop area,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Multiple Police Officers attacked and badly injured. 300 people rioting, 6 victims shot, one critical and one DEAD,” he wrote.

Trump noted that Illinois Democrats who have opposed federal intervention are reaping what they sowed.

“In the meantime, Governor Pritzker and the Low IQ Mayor of Chicago are refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied. The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!!!” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.