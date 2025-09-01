Chicago Pastor Backs Trump Sending Troops in, Blasts 'Outright Lie' About Crime

Some Democratic leaders of major cities are insisting that they have violence under control, meaning they do not need public safety intervention from the Trump administration through the National Guard.

But Pastor Corey Brooks disagrees, and even says he would welcome federal intervention in his home city of Chicago.

Brooks said in a Wednesday interview with “Fox & Friends” that those in the Windy City insisting crime levels have subsided are not living in reality.

“For anyone in our community to say that things are getting better and that people are safe, that is an outright lie,” Brooks remarked.

Fox News noted that there have been 254 homicides in Chicago over the first 233 days of the year.

Roughly four in five victims have been black boys.

Brooks, who leads a violence prevention program in the South Side called Project HOOD, wants President Donald Trump to intervene.

“One of the number-one priorities of government is to make sure that the citizens of America stay safe. And that should be the number-one priority of the governor and the mayor, but it’s not,” he continued.

“The only thing that they’re really concerned [with] when it comes to black lives that matter, is black lives matter that vote,” he said of the Democratic leadership in his city and state.

Should Trump send National Guard troops into Chicago? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (391 Votes) No: 3% (12 Votes)

As noted by Fox News, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker have both scoffed at Trump’s reported plans to mobilize the National Guard in their city.

Trump has made headlines in recent weeks for securing Washington, D.C., by taking control of local police forces and mobilizing the National Guard.

As a result, violent crime has plummeted.

Brooks recounted how crime has impacted the Windy City.

“There’s no doubt about it that crime is still a serious problem in the city of Chicago,” he commented.

“We still have mothers who are burying young boys, and their sons are dying prematurely. That is a serious issue,” he added.

“And for individuals to make us try to feel as if we’re witnessing things getting better, that’s not right.”

Brooks admitted that the solution needed to last longer than a single National Guard mission.

“I realize that the National Guard is a temporary fix, but it will calm things down,” Brooks continued.

“It’s up to organizations like ours to continue to do the solutions and bring the help that we need,” he said of Project HOOD.

“We have to speak out. We have to say something. We have let the world know that this is an issue in Chicago,” he added. “And we can’t let the mayor nor the governor dictate how that is said.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.