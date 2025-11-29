Chicago Police Department Hit with Civil Rights Complaint for Race-Based Hiring Practices Meant to Address 'Systemic Inequities'

DEI will not just DIE.

Despite the efforts of President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court, diversity, equity, and inclusion practices are still in vogue for the bluest parts of the country, including Chicago.

The Chicago Police Department had a civil rights complaint filed against it Tuesday by America First Legal, alleging the CPD is engaged in race-based practices for hiring and enforcement.

Fox News obtained the complaint, where the AFL places blame on the Office of Equity and Racial Justice under Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. The office’s purpose is to “develop and coordinate the implementation and maintenance” of “racial equity action plans.” Other city departments have their own similar programs.

AFL counsel Alice Kass wrote in the complaint, “Chicago is disguising its discriminatory actions under the pretext of ‘racial equity,’ openly defying federal civil rights laws and Executive Orders issued by President Donald J. Trump,” adding, “Bureaucrats have embedded ‘equity’ principles throughout the Chicago government, including in the CPD, where race is a central consideration in recruitment, hiring, promotion, and retention decisions.”

The CPD’s plan, according to Fox News, hopes to “improve equitable outcomes, reduce racial disparities, and achieve racial equity and inclusion in CPD’s core work by fostering inclusivity, diversity, and fairness within the Department and its interactions with the community.”

“Addressing systemic inequities that disproportionately affect marginalized racial and ethnic communities” is the goal, according to the CPD’s website.

According to the official CPD document, as if further confirmation were needed about the CPD’s intentions, equity is defined as follows:

“Racial equity focuses on the social construction of race and how it has been used (historically and presently) to unjustly distribute opportunity and resources based on a person’s skin color, heritage, ethnicity, and/or national origin. Advancing racial equity requires an analysis of systemic racism inclusive of the ways harm is created at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and structural levels. It also requires a commitment to dismantling systems that perpetuate racialized outcomes and rebuilding systems that produce systemic inclusion.”

The AFL claimed Chicago is violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The legal battle doesn’t stop there, as Johnson has filed lawsuits against Trump’s Department of Justice over a requirement that grant money not be used for DEI programs. A similar lawsuit, according to Fox News, was filed in October by Johnson against the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Wilmer Hale law firm, the Supreme Court found in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services that plaintiffs alleging discrimination under Title VII cannot be held to a different, higher evidentiary standard only on the basis of belonging to a majority group.

The AFL’s complaint cited both Title VII and Title VI, stating Chicago violated both through its “express” race considerations, per Fox.

On Jan. 22, Trump signed an executive order that defends “the civil rights of all Americans and expands individual opportunity by terminating radical DEI preferencing in federal contracting and directing federal agencies to relentlessly combat private sector discrimination.”

With the Supreme Court and Trump coming down against them, Chicago’s chances of continuing blatant racial discrimination don’t look hopeful. According to the AFL, they’ve uncovered similar schemes in cities like Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

As for Chicago, it’s one of the least safe cities in the country, and it seems their incompetency knowns no bounds.

How does hiring officers based on race actually help this situation? It does not.

DEI doesn’t just hurt qualified applicants passed up because of race; it hurts the law-abiding people of Chicago who need protection.

No matter how many Democrats they elect, this situation never improves.

