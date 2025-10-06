Share
Federal law enforcement agents are confronted and surrounded by far-left protesters in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Broadview, Illinois, on Saturday.
Federal law enforcement agents are confronted and surrounded by far-left protesters in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Broadview, Illinois, on Saturday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Chicago Police Officers Ordered Not to Help ICE Agents in Distress: 'NO UNITS WILL RESPOND'

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2025 at 11:11am
Reports have emerged documenting that Chicago police officers were told to avoid a crisis scene Saturday after Border Patrol agents were surrounded by vehicles.

“Border Patrol agents were conducting a routine patrol, near the intersection of 39th Place and S. Kedzie Avenue, when they were attacked and rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

As the situation escalated to the point where agents needed to fire on a civilian who had a gun, radio traffic indicated that the Chicago police were being told to avoid the scene.



“All units clear out from there,” a dispatcher told patrol cares. “We’re not sending anybody over to the location.”

That led to condemnation from the National Fraternal Order of Police and Illinois State FOP, according to Fox News.

“Details are still emerging, but it appears that officers from the Chicago Police Department were ordered not to assist a group of ICE agents while they were physically threatened by what appeared to be an angry mob,” National FOP President Patrick Yoes said.

“Let me be clear, both the National FOP and the Illinois FOP believe that when an officer calls for assistance, you answer, no matter what,” Yoes said.

“We at the National FOP, as well as our members at the Illinois FOP, condemn these actions and urge Chicago officials to ensure that any law enforcement officer needing assistance is guaranteed that their brothers and sisters in law enforcement respond expeditiously,” Yoes said.

Illinois State FOP President Chris Southwood said violating the cardinal rule of law enforcement — to help out officers in trouble — sets a dangerous precedent.

Chicago police have since said they showed up to document what was taking place.

“To clarify misinformation currently circulating, CPD officers did in fact respond to the shooting scene involving federal authorities on Saturday to maintain public safety and traffic control,” the department said.

However, on Saturday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin noted what police actually did in the release that announced the incident.

“Unfortunately, JB Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a crowd growing, and we are deploying special operations to control a growing crowd,” she wrote.

“Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer.

“Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for our law enforcement and their families.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
