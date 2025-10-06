Chicago Police Officers Ordered Not to Help ICE Agents in Distress: 'NO UNITS WILL RESPOND'

Reports have emerged documenting that Chicago police officers were told to avoid a crisis scene Saturday after Border Patrol agents were surrounded by vehicles.

“Border Patrol agents were conducting a routine patrol, near the intersection of 39th Place and S. Kedzie Avenue, when they were attacked and rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

As the situation escalated to the point where agents needed to fire on a civilian who had a gun, radio traffic indicated that the Chicago police were being told to avoid the scene.







“All units clear out from there,” a dispatcher told patrol cares. “We’re not sending anybody over to the location.”

That led to condemnation from the National Fraternal Order of Police and Illinois State FOP, according to Fox News.

“Details are still emerging, but it appears that officers from the Chicago Police Department were ordered not to assist a group of ICE agents while they were physically threatened by what appeared to be an angry mob,” National FOP President Patrick Yoes said.

“Let me be clear, both the National FOP and the Illinois FOP believe that when an officer calls for assistance, you answer, no matter what,” Yoes said.

NEW: Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to @FoxNews that Chicago police officers were instructed by their Chief of Patrol to NOT respond to Border Patrol agents call for help yesterday after they were reportedly surrounded by a large crowd of protesters following a ramming… pic.twitter.com/ipPl22Ya3I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 5, 2025

“We at the National FOP, as well as our members at the Illinois FOP, condemn these actions and urge Chicago officials to ensure that any law enforcement officer needing assistance is guaranteed that their brothers and sisters in law enforcement respond expeditiously,” Yoes said.

Illinois State FOP President Chris Southwood said violating the cardinal rule of law enforcement — to help out officers in trouble — sets a dangerous precedent.

Chicago police have since said they showed up to document what was taking place.

“To clarify misinformation currently circulating, CPD officers did in fact respond to the shooting scene involving federal authorities on Saturday to maintain public safety and traffic control,” the department said.

However, on Saturday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin noted what police actually did in the release that announced the incident.

“Unfortunately, JB Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a crowd growing, and we are deploying special operations to control a growing crowd,” she wrote. BRINGING RECEIPTS: Chicago police sources are calling out the department after CPD claimed “officers did in fact respond” to calls for help from ICE agents who were rammed and surrounded by protesters on Saturday — but internal dispatch records tell a different story. pic.twitter.com/TW8wvE0Pn4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2025

“Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer.

“Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for our law enforcement and their families.”

