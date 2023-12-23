Chicago has always been a city of characters.

From author Studs Terkel to columnist Mike Royko to the first Mayor Richard Daley, Chicago has long been home to some colorful individuals.

While all of the above are dead, 81-year-old George Blakemore, the city’s honorary “51st alderman” remains.

And as the city is in turmoil over illegal immigration, Blakemore says people – especially blacks – should abandon Democrats and consider supporting Donald Trump.

While coming off as a bit eccentric, Blakemore, who holds no elected office, has been attending Chicago city council meetings for more than 30 years.

He regularly takes his allotted three minutes to address the council during public comment periods.

And he attends other government meetings, too, like the Cook County Board and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation Board, according to WLS-TV.







And Blakemore is no crazy guy just blowing smoke. He really has a deep understanding of Chicago government and politics — thus the honorary title of 51st alderman.

Would Donald Trump be able to clean up Chicago? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (878 Votes) No: 9% (91 Votes)

“George Blakemore is a classic Chicago character,” according to veteran local journalist Laura Washington.

“He comes from the streets. He knows the streets,” she said, “And he speaks for the streets.”

Blakemore left Oklahoma for Chicago in 1970, taught for awhile in the city’s public schools system, then became a street vendor and an artist.

“He’s always been the person who’s spoken for the voiceless, the person who’s not at City Hall,” according to Washington.

“He sees himself as a representative of the citizens who are not in the room and who maybe don’t understand government as well as he does. He understands government better than probably 90% of the Chicago City Council.”

While unsuccessful in running as a Republican for Cook County Commissioner in 2018, Blakemore still managed to garner 11,000 votes.

In a TikTok video interview shared by Real Cons of Twitter, Blakemore, besides being critical of the lack of Democrat responsiveness to blacks and suggesting voting for Donald Trump, blasted illegal immigration in Chicago.

“It affects the educational system, the welfare system, and the whole social environment,” Blakemore said.

“[W]e black people have not overcome the legacy of slavery,” he continued. “And bringing a new people in to compete with us for jobs, goods, contracts and services is devastating to our community, because we need it.

“I know it sounds kind of selfish, but self-preservation is the first law of nature, and we resent the government letting these people come in under the guise of sanctuary, under the guise of new Americans.

“What about the old Americans?” asked Blakemore, who also noted that people, including government, know who he is and his background, but regarding illegal immigrants: “They do not do checks on these people,” he said.

“They know nothing about them, when it comes to their health, mental health, physical health. They don’t know if they’re criminals or nothing.”

And then there are the politicians. “The so-called black leadership is silent!’ he exclaimed.

“Black people have been on the Democratic plantation long enough,” according to Blakemore. “We have to teach these people, these Democrats, how to treat us. … We cannot continue to just vote blindly for the Democrats …

“Try Trump out,” he said. “Try the Republican out. It can’t get any worse.”

In one recent meeting, Blakemore called Chicago “the most corrupt city in the United States” and appealed directly to Trump, urging the former president to “come in here and clean this mess up!”

Chicago resident at City Council Meeting on the migrant crisis due to the city’s sanctuary status: “Trump, come in here and clean this mess up” pic.twitter.com/IplXycbNiV — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 22, 2023

Interesting guy, this George Blakemore. In some respects, he seems like just one more Chicago character.

But listen to him for a while, and you’ll note that Blakemore sounds like much more than that. He sounds like a thoughtful Chicagoan with character.

This Christmas, we’re offering $10 off The Western Journal’s most popular membership options, no strings attached. We’re doing this because we want to offer our readers a small gift during the Christmas season, and also because Big Tech’s death grip on conservative publishers is tightening daily. At this point, roughly 90 percent of advertisers have blackballed conservative publishers. Facebook has obliterated entire conservative businesses by destroying their traffic. Conservatives like you and publications like The Western Journal are being hunted to extinction by the Big Tech tyrants. But together we can fight back and, believe it or not, we can win. When you get a Western Journal membership, you’re not just getting a bunch of perks like access to ALL of our content — news, commentary and premium articles — and a radically reduced number of ads. You’re also directly, tangibly supporting journalists who actually do real journalism — they print the truth and they hold the elites accountable. Can we count on you to join? Most membership options cost less than one cup of Starbucks coffee each month, and we’re also giving a great discount right now. I hope you will team up with us. Together, we can defy the Big Tech tyrants and spread the truth that the elites in America desperately want silenced. Whether you join or not, I wish you a very… … Merry Christmas, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.