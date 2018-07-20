Baby Born in Chick-fil-A Bathroom Goes Viral Wrapped in a Trump 2020 Shirt

A family gave birth to a baby girl in a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week.

Robert Griffin and his wife Maggie Falon, love going to eat at the fast-food chain, and they even bought a “Little Nugget” Chick-fil-A onesie a few months before their daughter’s birth, according to KSAT-TV.

When she went into labor in the evening, they stopped by Chick-fil-A to drop off their other girls with a family friend before going to the hospital.

By the time they reached the restaurant, Maggie was in a lot of pain and had to go on to the bathroom. The restaurant was closed, but the staff opened the doors and let her in.

As Robert helped his kids into their friend’s car, the Chick-fil-A director, Brenda Enriquez, heard screams.

TRENDING: Democrats Subpoena Helsinki Translator To ‘Find Out What Was Said’ to Putin

“I’m about to dial 911, I open the door and she’s just screaming,” she said.

Robert went into the bathroom and knew that it was time to deliver his baby.

“So there we were … my wife and I in a tiny stall in the bathroom, and I could see the top of our little girls head crowning as Maggie was straddling the toilet. I told Maggie, ‘sweetie, we are gonna have to do this right here, right now.’ After shouting to the manager to call 911 and to bring any clean towels, Maggie and I started delivering our baby,” Griffin wrote on his Facebook page.

According to The Daily Caller, Robert saw that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck twice. He tried to keep Maggie calm while he worked on unwrapping the chord. As the baby was coming out, he used the only thing he had for a towel: his Trump 2020 shirt.

“With two more strong pushes, and using (the Trump 2020) shirt for a towel, out came Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin,” Robert explained.

The couple then checked the vitals and shared them with the paramedics over the phone while the Chick-fil-A employees warmed towels for baby Gracelyn.

The family was taken to the hospital once paramedics arrived, and the mother and daughter are doing well.

“Her birth certificate reads ‘born in Chick-fil-A’ and the hospital had me sign the birth certificate as the attending physician,” Griffin wrote.

“I thinks it’s pretty ironic that a proud conservative, Christian family would have a baby in a Chick-fil-A, and wrapped in a Trump 2020 T-shirt.”

RELATED: Twitter CEO Apologizes for Eating Chick-Fil-A Following LGBT Backlash

As a gift for baby Gracelyn, the Chick-fil-A has offered to give her free food for life as well as a guaranteed job once she is old enough.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.