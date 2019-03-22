Chick-fil-A Banned at Airport Over ‘Legacy of Anti-LGBTQ Behavior’

The San Antonio City Council banned Chick-fil-A from San Antonio International Airport over “anti-LGBTQ behavior” as part of a new concessions plan for the airport.

District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño motioned to approve the Food, Beverage, and Retail Prime Concession Agreement with Paradies Lagardère for the airport Thursday on condition that Chick-fil-A be excluded from the agreement.

Treviño asserted that Chick-fil-A has a “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior” and that such a business had no place in the city’s airport.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion. San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” Treviño said according to ABC.

“Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies,” he added.

TRENDING: Student Calls Out Beto at Rally: ‘When Am I Going To Get an Actual Policy from You?’

Treviño’s motion came after a Wednesday ThinkProgress report that said Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million in 2017 to The Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Paul Anderson Youth Home — charitable Christian ministries that ThinkProgress defined as discriminatory against LGBTQ individuals.

Chick-fil-A cut ties with the Paul Anderson Youth Home as of June 2017.

Chick-fil-A said the city council made no mention of its concerns before the motion and that the restaurant would have liked to have had a dialogue with them prior to the decision.

“This is the first we’ve heard of this. It’s disappointing. We would have liked to have had a dialogue with the city council before this decision was made. We agree with Councilmember Treviño that everyone is and should feel welcome at Chick-fil-A. We plan to reach out to the city council to gain a better understanding of this decision,” the company said in a statement.

Do you think this was a bad decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (333 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.