Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy called for white Christians to “fight” on behalf of African-Americans Sunday after a dozen franchises of his company were vandalized over the past week.

He said white people should have empathy for the rioters’ underlying frustration and not condemn the destruction of others’ property.

“We as Caucasians, until we’re willing to just pick up the baton and fight for our black, African-American brothers and sisters, which they are as one human race, we’re shameful. We’re just adding to it,” Cathy said, according to Fox News.

“My plea would be for the white people, rather than point fingers at that kind of criminal effort, would be to see the level of frustration and exasperation and almost the sense of hopelessness that exists on some of those activists within the African-American community.”

How about seeing the sense of exasperation and hopelessness in the faces of small business owners who have watched their livelihoods be destroyed? Or how about seeing the anguish in the faces of loved ones of officers killed by these riots?

After making the statements at a panel with megachurch pastor Louie Giglio and Christian rapper Lecrae, Cathy shined Lecrae’s shoes on stage at the event.

The Christian-run chain’s cringe-worthy caving to the woke mob after property destruction only further emboldens Marxist revolutionaries.

Some of the rioters and protesters are trying to force all aspects of Western culture, whether corporate, entertainment, educational or political, to grovel in submission to their ever-growing demands.

Chick-fil-A had already embarrassed itself this month by apologizing for a viral photo of an employee in a “back the blue” shirt.

“The company was criticized as ‘racist,’ but the shirt actually was supporting a local football team and the picture was several years old,” Fox reported.

A T-shirt “backing the blue” is not racist, whether it refers to police officers or a football team. Failing to back the blue leads to increased crime rates and murders in majority-black neighborhoods. Furthermore, an increasing number of police officers in the United States are black. But in the eyes of the woke mob, their lives do not matter and they deserve no support.

If Chick-fil-A could cave to woke demands for something as innocent as a T-shirt, it is no surprise that its CEO would now engage in this latest humiliating display.

For years, the restaurant chain received praise from Christians because of its courage to stand up for the biblical foundations of marriage, which had the LGBTQ community outraged.

But apparently, they’re changing direction. And it’s not about sides: It’s about Christians being targeted.

It is growing more and more difficult to find prominent heroes willing to stand up and refuse to be bullied into acts of humiliation. This probably feels familiar to anyone who lived under communism.

In “The Power of the Powerless,” anti-communist dissident Václav Havel famously described life for individuals in Eastern Europe who failed to publicly and enthusiastically support Marxist ideology.

Havel used the example of a greengrocer. The greengrocer puts a sign in his window saying “Workers of the World Unite!” so that he does not lose his job or store. Of course, it is never enough and eventually, the grocer will be in trouble for failing to show enough enthusiasm for the ideology.

Dan Cathy is the latest “greengrocer,” but he owns a major corporation, not a small shop, and he should have shown more courage. Doing this after a violent mass movement destroyed several of his restaurants makes his act with Lecrae feel forced.

And Lecrae should have also never participated in such public debasement of a fellow Christian. Jesus washed the disciples’ feet as an act of service, not feigned “repentance.”

Soon every American will need to make a decision. Do you keep your integrity and refuse to allow yourself to be labeled a racist? Or do you feed the metaphorical crocodile Winston Churchill spoke of in the hope it eats you last?

Choose integrity. Oh, and maybe get your chicken from KFC.

