Chick-fil-A Changes Course, Will Not Donate to Christian Groups Vilified by LGBT Movement

In a shocking turn of events, Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to a number of Christian groups vilified as anti-LGBT, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to Bisnow.

As Bisnow reported, Chick-fil-A will shift away from its current donation model next year.

Until this change, Chick-fil-A had donated to over 300 charitable groups. It will now donate to just three charities within each city the chain does business in, with each charity being linked to a core initiative: education, homelessness and hunger.

“This provides more focus and more clarity,” Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. “We think (education, hunger and homelessness) are critical issues in communities where we do business in the U.S.”

In its statement, Chick-fil-A described it as a “more focused giving approach” and noted Junior Achievement USA and Covenant House International as two charities with which it will expand its partnership.

TRENDING: 'She's in a Cult': George Conway Reportedly Wants Kellyanne Out of the White House for Sake of Marriage

This change in donation structure comes as the restaurant, which has doubled its sales since 2012, is continuing to expand its presence into various cities and even internationally.

The company appears to be trying to avoid some of the accusations that have plagued the brand.

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Tassopoulos said. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

To many who support the restaurant, Chick-fil-A’s message is already clear. Chick-fil-A has cultivated an image of philanthropy and Christian values, along with quality food and consistent customer service.

Are you still going to support Chick-fil-A after this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 55% (834 Votes) 45% (693 Votes)

But since CEO Dan Cathy said in 2012 that he believes in the Biblical definition of marriage being between a man a woman, the restaurant has been a target by those who have attempted to characterize the company as anti-gay.

In the last year alone, Chick-fil-A has dealt with problems stemming from those who accuse the company of being anti-LGBT.

The restaurant was banned from the San Antonio, Texas, airport, a Louisiana school refused free meals to show solidarity with its gay staff, students held a walkout during an Oregon high school football game because a Chick-fil-A food truck was present, and its lease wasn’t renewed in its first UK location.

Nevertheless, Chick-fil-A was still voted America’s favorite fast-food chain in 2019.

The Western Journal reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment and will update the story upon getting a response.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.