Chick-fil-A Delivers 1,000 Free Meals to Hospital Staff To Thank Them

Restaurants are closing. Companies are sending employees home to work remotely. Schools are closed, many until April. Stores have been stripped bare.

We’re all scrambling to adjust to a new normal for the time being, and many companies are having to rethink the way they operate or face extinction. Social isolation could sound the death knell for many organizations, but others are finding ways to continue reaching their customers.

Many restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms, leaving those without pick-up or drive-thru options high and dry. Fortunately, there are plenty of fast-food services — many Chick-fil-A locations included — that are adapting and mobilizing.

“To support and care for the health & well-being of our Guests and Team Members, our dining room seating is temporarily closed,” the Cascade Park location posted on Facebook on March 16.

“Our team is looking forward to serving you in the drive-thru, inside for carryout orders only (placed at the front counter or on the Chick-fil-A App), or at curbside delivery via the Chick-fil-A App. Our operating hours remain the same, Monday – Saturday 6:30am – 10:00pm.”

Their app makes ordering even easier, and now that they’ve added delivery as an option, there are even more ways to get your chicken sandwich fix.

“Off to the next delivery,” they shared on March 14. “Did you know that we deliver not only food but a great attitude? It comes free with a smile on the side.”

But it’s Saturday’s delivery in Vancouver, Washington, that has grabbed people’s attention, when the Cascade Park location blessed local healthcare providers with a much-needed meal break.

“Today, we were truly honored to partner with PeaceHealth Southwest to serve their fantastic team,” the Chick-fil-A Cascade Park Facebook account posted on March 14.

“We are so grateful to John Dombroski and his team at Chick-fil-A Cascade Park in Vancouver for delivering and serving 1,000 meals to our hard-working caregivers today,” the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center posted.

“Your kindness in a tough time is appreciated more than you can know.”

According to KATU, some of the health center employees were in tears over the generous delivery.

Many commented on the original post shared by the medical center, and both onlookers and staff that were present and benefited from Chick-fil-A’s generosity chimed in.

“So cool,” wrote one person. “PEACEHEALTH great place to work, I love all the people I work with. Thanks CF for the wonderful token.”

“Thank you so much Chic fil a,” wrote another. “[W]e are all so appreciative of your kindness! it was delicious and brightened our work day!”

During a time when everyone is being asked to stay home, those on the front lines are hard at work to keep patients safe and keep the virus contained. This was a lovely way that one restaurant used the gifts at its disposal to bless those taking care of us all.

