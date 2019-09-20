Chick-fil-A Has More Than Doubled Sales Since LGBTQ Advocates First Began Calling for Boycotts

Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has surged to yet another financial milestone this year despite constant attempts by the social justice left to boycott the company.

Famed for its fried comfort food, Chick-fil-A claimed the title of third most frequented American fast-food restaurant this year after a 16.7 percent sales increase in 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News reported in June.

Now, according to Restaurant Business, another major restaurant market analysis published this summer suggests the company had doubled its annual unit sales from $4.6 million in 2012 to more than $9 million in 2017.

This massive financial storm surge began in 2012 after the LGBT community began to take aim at the restaurant for the traditional marriage views held by its founding family.

.@ChickfilA reported a big boom in sales since boycotts began years ago https://t.co/TQgDBbPaHG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 20, 2019

The outrage was immediate when the Los Angeles Times first reported Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy, son of founder S. Truett Cathy, admitted the company takes a strong pro-family stance — according to “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

As backlash mounted and Cathy was forced to clarify whether this meant the company stood in opposition to gay marriage he told the Baptist Press, “Well, guilty as charged.”

“We are a family-owned business, a family-led business, and we are married to our first wives,” Cathy said.

The backlash from progressives and members of the gay community has not relented since.

“If you’re eating Chick-fil-A, you’re eating anti-gay,” has become a running slogan as LGBT activists have called for national boycotts and harassed store locations with standouts and “kiss-ins.”

Pastor participates in Chick-Fil-A kiss in: ‘God Supports And Blesses All Marriages’ (PHOTO) http://t.co/knULiz4x — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 4, 2012

This year alone, the company has been banned from the San Antonio airport and boycotted by college students at Purdue University, who were apparently displeased at seeing the brand introduced to their campus dining center, according to the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

But clearly this has not stopped Chick-fil-A from pursuing rapid expansion in the American marketplace.

Expanding into 700 more communities in the last several years, according to Nation’s Restaurant News, the chain now has 2,400 locations nationwide and it is more than delivering on S. Truett Cathy’s mission to “be about more than just selling chicken.”

Still family-owned and closed on Sunday, business analysts say the brand will likely continue its awing growth with an unwavering willingness to keep the menu simple and the startup costs for store locations as low as $10,000.

