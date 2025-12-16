Chick-fil-A Doubles Down on Wokeness After Getting Backlash for Gay 'Marriage' Stunt

Well, this is disappointing.

Christian and conservative fans of the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A may have to start learning to make their own waffle fries and fried chicken sandwiches.

The Christian and conservative values that the company once stood for appear to have fallen by the wayside in exchange for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

According to a disappointing report from The Washington Stand, the chicken restaurant isn’t just supporting causes that fly contrary to those Christian, conservative beliefs — but they’re doubling down on them, customer complaints be damned.

If you’ll recall, Chick-fil-A came under fire earlier this month when a franchise location in Orem, Utah, took to Facebook to celebrate a gay marriage.

That celebratory post was a direct affront to the company’s Christian roots, which are often lauded as a reason the chain stands out in the otherwise secular world of fast food.

But celebrating gay marriage?

How could a Christian restaurant chain be so dismissive of Leviticus 20:13? “If a man lies with a male as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination. They shall surely be put to death. Their blood shall be upon them.”

Making things so much worse, when local Utahns reached out to Chick-fil-A to express their dissatisfaction with the pro-gay marriage social post, the restaurant chain simply poured salt into the wounds.

And they also doubled down on DEI in what appears to be a pre-written response:

“Thank you for contacting Chick-fil-A CARES,

“Chick-fil-A embraces all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Chick-fil-A, Inc. is committed to being Better at Together by embedding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in everything we do. We strive to provide a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone. We do this by focusing on Chick-fil-A’s four Corporate Social Responsibility pillars: Caring for People, Caring for our Communities, Caring for Others through our Food, and Caring for our Planet.”

And caring about the Word of God?

Look, just to be crystal clear, nobody is saying that Chick-fil-A shouldn’t serve gay couples or anything like that.

In fact, it’s downright scriptural to serve and love everyone.

But to honor, glorify, and promote an “abomination”? That’s not exactly crossing a thin or subtle line, as much as it is crossing a giant, public DMZ line.

Additionally, it’s almost downright bizarre that Chick-fil-A is doubling down on DEI in 2025 (soon to be 2026). Just ask Jaguar how DEI branding has gone for them this year.

Society has largely rejected DEI as a concept post-Donald Trump 2024, as many took the president’s second term as a referendum on the value of merit.

And remember: Chick-fil-A has also been in the business recently of supporting decidedly anti-Christian outfits like the Southern Poverty Law Center.

This all seems like a string of grave mistakes by Chick-fil-A.

In the business world, when you’re a titan like Chick-fil-A, you can afford lots of small mistakes. People forgive, move on, and eventually return in droves.

But you can seldom afford too many big mistakes — and alienating your core constituency seems about as big a mistake as you can make.

