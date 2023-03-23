Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Chick-fil-A Fans Mourn as Restaurant Removes Popular Menu Item as part of 'Spring Cleaning'

 By George C. Upper III  March 23, 2023 at 8:32am
Parler Share

And I thought people went to Chick-fil-A for the sandwiches.

Apparently, one of the more popular items on the menu has been the side salad — at least, that’s what the mournful comments on the news of its discontinuation would seem to indicate.

The Chick-fil-A of Tifton, Georgia, announced on Facebook that the apparently beloved side item would disappear from the menu at the end of March.

“A fond farewell to this menu item,” the restaurant wrote in its post. We are spring cleaning here at Chick-fil-A and taking this opportunity to refresh our menu. The side salads last day will be April 1st! Come and get them while you can!”

According to a flyer pictured in the post, the salad would actually come off the menu April 3, a Monday. Chick-fil-A is famously not open on Sundays.

Trending:
Police Encounter Abandoned Young Boy at the Border, Then They Find Disturbing Note Left in His Backpack

“We want to continue providing you with the quality food and service you’ve come to expect, so we’ve had to make some hard choices about what we continue to offer on our menu,” the flyer reads.

The company confirmed the woeful news to TODAY.com.

It also said it was increasing the size of the kale salad, a blessing I’m not sure anyone asked them for.

Do you like Chick-fil-A?

The apparently beloved side salad consists of a “fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing,” according to the menu on the company’s website.

You might have been excused for thinking it was made from pink lettuce and yamashita spinach sprinkled with powdered unicorn horn based on the social media reaction to the news.

Related:
Chick-fil-A Announces Its Most Ambitious Expansion Yet: 'Time to Continue to Innovate'

OK, a boycott seems a little extreme to me, EsuteraĪbui, but then I’m obviously not the Chick-fil-A side salad superfan that you are. I’m not even sure I’ve ever had one.

But, spring cleaning or no, they’d just better leave the mac & cheese alone.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Chick-fil-A Fans Mourn as Restaurant Removes Popular Menu Item as part of 'Spring Cleaning'
Fans Furious After Noticing Two Words During Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Show
25-Year-Old NFL Player Announces He's Stepping Away from Football After Being Diagnosed with Cancer in 'Somewhat of a Miraculous' Way
Biden Sex Assault Accuser Has Bad News for Joe, Drops Hint as to What Is Coming
Division-I Christian College Eliminates All Athletic Programs at the End of This Semester
See more...

Conversation