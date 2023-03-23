Chick-fil-A Fans Mourn as Restaurant Removes Popular Menu Item as part of 'Spring Cleaning'

And I thought people went to Chick-fil-A for the sandwiches.

Apparently, one of the more popular items on the menu has been the side salad — at least, that’s what the mournful comments on the news of its discontinuation would seem to indicate.

The Chick-fil-A of Tifton, Georgia, announced on Facebook that the apparently beloved side item would disappear from the menu at the end of March.

“A fond farewell to this menu item,” the restaurant wrote in its post. We are spring cleaning here at Chick-fil-A and taking this opportunity to refresh our menu. The side salads last day will be April 1st! Come and get them while you can!”

According to a flyer pictured in the post, the salad would actually come off the menu April 3, a Monday. Chick-fil-A is famously not open on Sundays.

“We want to continue providing you with the quality food and service you’ve come to expect, so we’ve had to make some hard choices about what we continue to offer on our menu,” the flyer reads.

The company confirmed the woeful news to TODAY.com.

It also said it was increasing the size of the kale salad, a blessing I’m not sure anyone asked them for.

The apparently beloved side salad consists of a “fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing,” according to the menu on the company’s website.

You might have been excused for thinking it was made from pink lettuce and yamashita spinach sprinkled with powdered unicorn horn based on the social media reaction to the news.

Y’all I’m so torn up over losing Chick-fil-A’s side salad. I literally get it every time. — Madi J. Whitley – Author (@madijwrites) March 22, 2023

Whaaaaat?! That’s my go to side, how am I supposed to survive without my veggies?!! This is proof America wants everyone obese. 🙄 — Bray (@BeenHereSnc09) March 22, 2023

Boycott @ChickfilA until they agree to keep on the menu! — EsuteraĪbui (@EsuteraIbui) March 23, 2023

OK, a boycott seems a little extreme to me, EsuteraĪbui, but then I’m obviously not the Chick-fil-A side salad superfan that you are. I’m not even sure I’ve ever had one.

But, spring cleaning or no, they’d just better leave the mac & cheese alone.

