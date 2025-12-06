Chick-Fil-A Under Fire After Betraying Loyal Customers with Shockingly Woke Statement

As a general rule of thumb, if you’re someone who runs a business, it’s never a good idea to alienate your core constituency.

From running a sports team, to running a tech company, to running — oh yes — a Chick-fil-A, that simple business philosophy can save you a lot of trouble.

One Chick-fil-A franchisee in Orem, Utah (if that sounds at all familiar to you, it’s where Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated) apparently decided that it is a good idea to alienate your core customer base.

As first reported on by The Washington Stand, one Utah Chick-fil-A apparently didn’t realize that a large portion of the company’s most loyal national customer base is made of evangelical Christians, who’ve always aligned with the restaurant chain’s biblical stances.

Or, they did.

On Wednesday, this Chick-fil-A location put up a Facebook post congratulating a newly betrothed couple. On its face, there’s obviously nothing wrong with that.

But then you realize that it’s a homosexual couple.

(And note the fire Chick-fil-A is under. That’s the only post on their Facebook page that appears to have a restriction on who can comment on it.)

At the very least, this celebratory post flies directly in the face of Scripture.

It doesn’t get much clearer than Leviticus 20:13: “If a man lies with a male as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination. They shall surely be put to death. Their blood shall be upon them.”

And yet here’s this Utah Chick-fil-A claiming to be “beyond happy” for what Leviticus clearly describes as an “abomination.”

Does that make any sense to you?

Sadly, as much as I’d like to give the restaurant chain as a whole the benefit of the doubt, there’s been mounting evidence that this wasn’t some rogue one-off franchisee, but is more emblematic of a much deeper rot at the fast food chain.

First, as reports have shown, Chick-fil-A is notoriously selective with its franchisees. Vetting these franchisees is supposedly one of the pillars of the restaurant’s success.

As The Washington Stand noted, in 2019, the restaurant crumpled to leftist pressure and stopped donating to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Guess where the money went instead? The proudly anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center.

To make matters worse, Chick-fil-A was also exposed for donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to Covenant House — a non-profit that tries to help kids in need… with programs like drag queen story hour.

The Washington Stand added that, even apart from these past incidents, the company is still actively employing a “vice president of DEI.” Again, wouldn’t DEI fly directly in the face of the truth that God created all humans equal and bearing His image? Chick-fil-A feels compelled to favor one group of people over the other, and that’s indisputable with that DEI position still existing.

This all being said, yes, this is just one location. Yes, the food there is still good. And yes, Chick-fil-A is probably still preferable to a secular fast food chain. (Faith-based or not, Chick-fil-A is certainly better than Long John Silver’s.)

But if the company continues to insist on alienating its customer base with these schemes, they will assuredly lose a chunk of their most fervent base.

And that’s a darn shame.

