Chick-fil-A Fires 8 Workers After Viral TikTok 'Chest Jiggling' Clip Brings the Wrong Kind of Attention

Some workplace trends are better left in the group chat.

Eight employees at a Chick-fil-A in Florida found that out the hard way after participating in a TikTok trend while in uniform, according to the New York Post.

The viral video, described by the outlet as one where the now-former employees were “jiggling chests,” prompted swift backlash online and ultimately led to all eight workers being terminated.

The employees in the videos and their bosses were all fired as a result of the family-unfriendly stunt.

“Every single last one of us got fired,” the alleged videographer said, per the New York Post.

He added that “it wasn’t that serious,” and claimed it wasn’t even the first video of his to go viral.

While it’s likely of little solace after being let go, the videographer can at least claim that this latest viral video was seen by over 7 million people on TikTok.

(You can view the video here, but be warned that the video is as vulgar as “chest jiggling” would suggest.)

In the video, various female Chick-fil-A employees jump up and down while a rap song blares in the background, with the words “my cfa crew better than yours” captioned on-video.

The Independent reported that the reaction to Chick-fil-A’s firm response has actually been somewhat split.

Some observers felt that firing the employees was an overreaction from management, and have largely sympathized with the dismissed staffers.

Others, however, were hard-pressed to offer much sympathy given that Chick-fil-A has always been forward about its Christian values.

(Notably, the company’s adherence to those Christian values has come under question of late.)

On its culture website, Chick-fil-A publicly touts its Christian origins, and also highlights something of a mission statement.

The website notes that founder S. Truett Cathy “based his business on Biblical principles that he believed were also good business principles, and since 1982, our Corporate Purpose has guided all that we do.”

Its purpose is: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”

In one last ironic note, all eight staffers were reportedly fired on a Sunday — a day on which the chicken fast food chain famously takes off, both for biblical reasons and to give employees a day of rest.

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