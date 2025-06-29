Share
A Chick-fil-A logo is displayed outside one of its restaurants in San Diego, California, on March 23. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A Forced to Respond to Rumors About Massive Restaurant Change

 By Nick Givas  June 29, 2025 at 2:00pm
Chick-fil-A restaurants have been forced to address rumors that the company is switching over to paper straws after Reddit users began complaining about their experiences.

One user titled their post on the Chick-fil-A Reddit forum as “Cfa now switching to paper straws from plastic,” Fox News reported.

“I ordered a drink today from my local cfa and noticed they gave me a paper straw,” the comment read. “When I asked the owner-operator about this, he said that all the cfa’s are also switching to paper straws.”

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Fox News Digital this week that “Chick-fil-A is not transitioning its restaurants nationwide to the use of paper straws.”

“Chick-fil-A abides by local regulation in the communities we serve, so some locations may carry paper straws where required,” the spokesperson said.

The post did, however, gain traction and reportedly received hundreds of comments, kicking off a debate about plastic versus paper straws.

“It depends on where you live,” one user chimed in.

“I consider myself a leftist, but I’ll be damned if I ever give up plastic straws. Lol paper is the worst,” said another.

“My location in Atlanta, Georgia, still has Styrofoam and plastic straws. It’s not good for the environment but great for my drinks,” one user proudly declared.

Do you think Chick-fil-A is overrated?

Some states and cities run by Democrats have placed restrictions on plastic straws, plastic utensils, and plastic shopping bags. Some have banned them outright while others charge a fee in the name of environmentalism.

In some cases, workers cannot even give a customer single-use items unless they ask for them.

President Donald Trump earlier this year issued an executive order banning the federal use of paper straws, because they are terrible.

They have a tendency to melt, and according to Trump’s order, they also “use chemicals that may carry risks to human health.” The president also claimed they “are more expensive to produce than plastic straws, and often force users to use multiple straws.”

Trump called the push to ban plastic straws “an irrational campaign.”

The order also highlighted the hypocrisy of how “paper straws sometimes come individually wrapped in plastic.”

“It is therefore the policy of the United States to end the use of paper straws,” the order concluded.

Liberals are now hard at work trying to ban single-use cups in California. This is the state that usually serves as ground zero for the dumbest liberal ideas.

These ideas almost always backfire and have the opposite result relative to what was intended.

Maybe localities in states like California, New York, and Oregon should worry more about rising crime rates, homelessness, drug use on their streets, high taxes, and the skyrocketing cost of living before taking away plastic bags and straws from their constituents.

Given their legislative track records, however, we should not expect sensible changes any time soon.

Conversation