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The first elevated Chik-Fil-A restaurant is seen on opening day on Aug. 22, 2024, in McDonough, Georgia. The concept restaurant, the first of its kind for Chik-Fil-A, is drive-through only and has a kitchen above four drive-through lanes with orders being delivered to team members below via a proprietary elevator system.
The first elevated Chik-Fil-A restaurant is seen on opening day on Aug. 22, 2024, in McDonough, Georgia. The concept restaurant, the first of its kind for Chik-Fil-A, is drive-through only and has a kitchen above four drive-through lanes with orders being delivered to team members below via a proprietary elevator system. Despite such innovations, another chain edged out the popular chicken restaurant for the No. 1 spot. (Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A Loses Fast-Food Crown for the First Time in 12 Years

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2026 at 5:22pm
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The fast-food pecking order has changed, leaving Chick-fil-A in second place among fast-food restaurants, according to the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Jersey Mike’s, a rapidly expanding sub shop making its debut on the list, topped the rankings with a score of 84, one point higher than Chick-fil-A’s score of 83, according to Fox News.

Chick-fil-A had been first in satisfaction among fast-food outlets for 11 years, according to Restaurant Dive.

“Jersey Mike’s ACSI success is consistent with their business performance, including rapid unit growth, strong customer demand, and a model designed around throughput and off-premise convenience from high digital pickup usage,” the study said, according to Fox.

Scores of 81 landed Jimmy John’s and Panda Express in a tie for third.  KFC, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut earned scores of 80. Domino’s, Raising Cane’s, Starbucks, and Subway each earned ratings of 79. McDonald’s was tied for last with Dairy Queen at 72.

Jersey Mike’s was founded in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956 and has more than 4,000 locations.

The ACSI added that the chain’s menu is “fairly narrow, and they have a model conducive to franchisee success.”


Jersey Mike’s added 238 net new locations last year and has hit $4.2 billion in sales. The chain “has maintained quality while scaling rapidly,” according to a news release on Business Wire.

The release noted Chick-fil-A is a clear leader in the chicken category, while Culver’s and Burger King sat atop the burger pile with scores of 78.

The survey also covered full-service restaurants, with LongHorn Steakhouse, which dropped one point, and Texas Roadhouse, which dropped two, tied with a score of 82, while Olive Garden’s score was 81.

Do you think Chick-fil-A is better than Jersey Mike’s?

ACSI also ranked food delivery companies, with Uber Eats first with a score of 76, followed by Grubhub at 75, and DoorDash at 74.

Related:
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“Restaurant industry-level scores are stable, but there’s real movement underneath,” Forrest Morgeson, associate professor of marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at the ACSI, said.

“New brands are entering our rankings and immediately competing at the top, which tells you something about where consumer expectations are headed,” he said.

“Price still matters, but it’s no longer enough on its own. Consistency across the full experience is what separates the leaders right now, and that’s showing up clearly in the data,” he said.

“The challenge going forward is sustaining that as costs continue to rise and competition intensifies from outside the traditional restaurant space,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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