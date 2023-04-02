Chick-fil-A Reverses Controversial Menu Decision After Fans Voice Outrage - 'Our Guests Come First'

One healthy menu item at Chick-fil-A will live on after the chain’s fans spoke out against its planned cancellation.

Chick-fil-A announced a plan to shelve its side salad menu option last month, according to Fox Business.

Spring is here, and we are taking the opportunity to refresh our menu. Starting April 3rd, our Side Salad will no longer be offered on the Chick-fil-A menu. We want to continue providing you with quality food and service. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/7PIyMYfEF2 — CFA Seguin Rd/FM 78 (@CFASeguinRdFM78) March 21, 2023

However, the chain is backtracking, according to a statement provided to Fox.

“Based on feedback, we have decided not to proceed with removing our Side Salad from the menu.”

“We will continue serving the item at participating restaurant locations and hope customers continue to enjoy this menu offering.”

Last week, Chick-fil-A announced a change to its menus nationwide — the Side Salad, which has existed on the Chick-fil-A menu in some form or another since 1989 — would be retired. https://t.co/T6nAB5EWkE — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) April 1, 2023

“At Chick-fil-A, our guests come first.”

It’s not clear if the salad is going to be preserved at every Chick-fil-A location.

The company statement on the menu change and reversal indicated that the salad would be kept at “participating restaurant locations.”

The end of the salad had been slated to accompany some other menu changes planned for April 3.

The fried chicken powerhouse still intends to introduce Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea on Monday.

The Georgia-based chicken company was the third highest-grossing food chain as of 2020, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The chain is broadly popular for its family atmosphere, tasty chicken products and clean in-house accommodations.

The company has wrought wrath from progressive activists who oppose the Christian values of its owners.

Chick-fil-A locations were picketed in 2019 — with leftists incensed over the Cathy family’s support for traditional marriage.

The Cathy family has owned the national business since its foundation in 1946.

The chain’s locations all close on Sundays in recognition of the Christian Sabbath.

