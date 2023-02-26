A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A has laid down the law after disruptive behavior from young customers reached the breaking point.

“[T]o dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go,” the Chick-fil-A in Royersford, Pennsylvania, posted Wednesday on Facebook.

The post noted, “We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time.”

The post shared a litany of problems experienced on Saturdays and days when students are not in school, which are days children and teens come to the restaurant without their parents.

“Volume. They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language. We are a family friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated,” the post said.

“Mistreatment of property. Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and on the floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen,” the post said.

The post said that disrespect extends to the workers as well.

“Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave,” the post said, adding that “Unsafe behaviors also occur walking through the parking lot and drive thru lanes.”

“As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue,” the post said.

The post avoided any condemnations.

“Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in,” the post said.

The change caught the attention of some on social media,

In previous generations, 16-year-olds lied about their age so they could go to war on behalf of their county. Now they can’t be trusted to eat at a Chick-Fil-A without an adult. How far we have fallen. — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 22, 2023

“Your know a culture is in serious decline when a local Chick-Fil-A has to beg parents to require their children to act in a way that is compatible with the basic decency required in a functioning society. This reads like a homily on the fall of Western civilization,” Twitter user Megan Brock posted.

“In previous generations, 16-year-olds lied about their age so they could go to war on behalf of their county. Now they can’t be trusted to eat at a Chick-Fil-A without an adult. How far we have fallen,” she posted.

Parents, we blame you. This is your fault. Raise your children. You should be ashamed of yourselves. The appalling behavior of your children is not entirely your children’s fault, it is mostly your fault. Shame on you. — Thomas Andrew (@usedtobeleftist) February 23, 2023

Yeah, I appreciate how polite they are, but the blame should fall 75-85% on the parent(s). I love how we assume that anybody under the age of 18 or 16, can’t possibly fathom what respect is. I grew up very poor, but I was taught to be respectful and clean up after myself. — TruthStings (@TruthStings2) February 23, 2023

Fox News reported that it sought comment on the policy from Chick-fil-A’s corporate headquarters but had received no reply.

