Parler Share
News

Chick-fil-A Rolls Out New Rule After Out-of-Control Behavior at Restaurant

 By Jack Davis  February 26, 2023 at 1:56pm
Parler Share

A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A has laid down the law after disruptive behavior from young customers reached the breaking point.

“[T]o dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go,” the Chick-fil-A in Royersford, Pennsylvania, posted Wednesday on Facebook.

The post noted, “We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time.”

The post shared a litany of problems experienced on Saturdays and days when students are not in school, which are days children and teens come to the restaurant without their parents.

“Volume. They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language. We are a family friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated,” the post said.

Trending:
40 People Given Eviction Notices as Government Makes Room for Refugees

“Mistreatment of property. Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and on the floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen,” the post said.

The post said that disrespect extends to the workers as well.

“Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave,” the post said, adding that  “Unsafe behaviors also occur walking through the parking lot and drive thru lanes.”

“As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue,” the post said.

Is this solution going too far?

The post avoided any condemnations.

“Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in,” the post said.

The change caught the attention of some on social media,

Related:
Fact Check: Did Chick-fil-A Censor All Comments After Announcing Controversial News?

“Your know a culture is in serious decline when a local Chick-Fil-A has to beg parents to require their children to act in a way that is compatible with the basic decency required in a functioning society. This reads like a homily on the fall of Western civilization,” Twitter user Megan Brock posted.

“In previous generations, 16-year-olds lied about their age so they could go to war on behalf of their county. Now they can’t be trusted to eat at a Chick-Fil-A without an adult. How far we have fallen,” she posted.

Fox News reported that it sought comment on the policy from Chick-fil-A’s corporate headquarters but had received no reply.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




King Charles Evicts Harry and Meghan, Leaving Them 'Powerless' to Fight Back: Report
King Charles Will Break Royal Tradition After It's Revealed Who Will Stand Next to Him at Coronation
Savannah Guthrie Rushes from 'Today' Show Set During Live Broadcast After She 'Wasn't Feeling Great'
270-Pound HS Student Will Be Tried as Adult for Allegedly Beating Teacher's Aide Unconscious
'Money-Obsessed' Meghan 'Disappointed' After Learning Secret About Prince Harry - Report
See more...

Conversation