Chick-fil-A Sets the Record Straight After College Bans Restaurant from Campus

Chick-fil-A is firing back after Rider University has said it does not want the fast food chain to appear on its campus due to Chick-fil-A’s Christian values.

Earlier this year, the private university surveyed its students and asked them which restaurant they would like to see on their campus.

Chick-fil-A quickly became a favorite of the students.

However, once school officials began to realize just how much the students favored bringing in the restaurant onto school grounds, they immediately took the option off the survey.

@RiderUniversity Just WOW. You teach students to vote. They did. You don’t like their voice, so you say “Try again until you vote how we want.” Your school is part of the problem in our country. I hope people stop sending their kids there. — Magdalene (@OurVegasRE) November 27, 2018

The school said in a statement that it objected to having the fast food restaurant on its campus because of the company’s “opposition to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Moreover, the school admitted that removing the option of having Chick-fil-A was “another form of exclusion.”

The school has promised to create a forum where students and faculty can voice their opinions over the situation.

A spokesperson for the restaurant, however, told CBS News that “Chick-fil-A is a restaurant company focused on food, service and hospitality, and our restaurants and licensed locations on college campuses welcome everyone.”

“We have no policy of discrimination against any group,” the spokesperson said. “And we do not have a political or social agenda.”

Chick-fil-A prides itself in being a company founded on “Chrisitan values.”

The corporate purpose of Chick-fil-A is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.”

However, the company has often been the recipient of criticism after CEO Dan Cathy publically affirmed his belief in 2012 that marriage should be between one man and one woman.

In fact, in October, the Pittsburgh Public Schools opposed the fast-food company as a corporate sponsor for its Pittsburgh Kids Marathon and Kids of Steel program.

“The family-owned, privately held restaurant company has expressed views contrary to and in conflict with the district’s non-discrimination policies,” the school board said in a statement, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Earlier this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received criticism for eating at Chick-fil-A. At the time, he claimed that he had “completely forgot” about the company’s stance on gay marriage.

During the summer, then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt said he had looked into securing a Chick-fil-A franchise for his wife. “Look, my wife is an entrepreneur herself. I love, she loves, we love Chick-fil-A as a franchise of faith and one of the best in the country,” Pruitt said.

