Chick-fil-A Sets the Record Straight After College Bans Restaurant from Campus

By Steven Beyer
at 9:54am
Chick-fil-A is firing back after Rider University announced it does not want the fast food chain to appear on its campus due to Chick-fil-A’s traditional Christian values.

Earlier this year, the private university surveyed its students and asked them which restaurant they would like to see on their campus.

The survey found that Chick-fil-A was a favorite among the students.

However, once school officials realized just how much the students favored bringing in the restaurant onto school grounds, they immediately took the option off the survey.

TRENDING: Peaceful Migrants Upset with Those Who Rushed Border, 'Now We Are All in Trouble'

The school said in a statement that it objected to having the restaurant on its campus because of the company’s supposed “opposition to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Moreover, the school admitted that removing the option of having Chick-fil-A was “another form of exclusion.”

The school has promised to create a forum where students and faculty can voice their opinions over the situation.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told CBS News that “Chick-fil-A is a restaurant company focused on food, service and hospitality, and our restaurants and licensed locations on college campuses welcome everyone.”

“We have no policy of discrimination against any group,” the spokesperson said. “And we do not have a political or social agenda.”

Chick-fil-A prides itself in being a company founded on Christian values.

The corporate purpose of Chick-fil-A is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.”

However, the company has often been the recipient of criticism after CEO Dan Cathy publically affirmed his belief in 2012 that marriage should be between one man and one woman.

RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Vandalizing Chick-fil-A with Political Messages

In fact, in October, the Pittsburgh Public Schools opposed the company as a corporate sponsor for its Pittsburgh Kids Marathon and Kids of Steel program.

“The family-owned, privately held restaurant company has expressed views contrary to and in conflict with the district’s non-discrimination policies,” the school board said in a statement, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Earlier this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received criticism for eating at Chick-fil-A. At the time, he claimed that he had “completely forgot” about the company’s stance on gay marriage.

Despite accusations against the company, Chick-fil-A has consistently demonstrated a care for the community, through volunteer work and donations to those in need. For example, following the mass shooting at a gay Orlando nightclub in 2016, Chick-fil-a employees distributed sandwiches and drinks to people waiting in line to donate blood, as well as to law enforcement officials who responded to the shooting scene.

