Chick-fil-A Takes Hospitality to the Next Level as Oklahoma Tornado Appears To Touch Down

Chick-fil-A cooked up a special recipe for providing shelter from the storm when severe weather struck the Oklahoma City area Friday night.

Video from KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City shows a scene of panic at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru window.

Several employees were clustered at the window, apparently speaking to a customer whose car was pulled up outside.

The employees moved away from the window while the occupants of the car exited the vehicle.

After one employee motioned for them to come in, the customers, who reportedly were seeking shelter from a suspected tornado in the area, clambered through the window into the restaurant.

TRENDING: Democratic Rep. Sparks Fury After Calling Death of Migrant Children ‘Intentional’

With the drive-thru window open, paper bags and other debris blew into the store.

The KFOR video then shows what appears to be security camera footage of customers being rounded up to head to safety amid apparent lightning flashes.

No one was reported injured, KFOR reported.

It was yet another good deed by Chick-fil-A and its employees.

Not everyone was so lucky in storm-battered Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City area has been battered by severe weather lately, with the suburb of El Reno sustaining major damage from a tornado Saturday night that left two people dead and at least 29 injured after it hit an area that contained a trailer park and a motel, KOCO-TV reported.

My goodness. First images from the El Reno tornado damage via SkyNews 9 and @jimintheair. The damage path is extremely narrow and not more than 1/4 to 1/2 long but boy is it devastating. Search and rescue still ongoing. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/y3kxdQdGT3 — Matt Mahler (@themahler) May 26, 2019

RELATED: ‘Save Chick-Fil-A’ Bill Passes in Texas House

“A gust came up and our house tipped over,” trailer resident Robert Gawhega of El Reno told The New York Times. “There I was, flying across the room.”

“It’s a pretty devastating sight at this point in time,” El Reno Mayor Matt White told reporters Sunday. “Pray for our community. We’ve been through a lot here lately.”

White said the toll could have been worse but the battered community needs relief.

“We could have absolutely seen a lot more destruction and death,” he said. “We feel blessed. I’ve been strong to this point, but I’m getting ready to break. We can’t have any more rain. I think the measurements showed that we had a little under 18 inches of rain in the last 31 days in El Reno, Oklahoma.

“We just need a little break.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and his daughter being shown the tornado damage by El Reno Mayor Matt White. pic.twitter.com/H8EmzgSiCL — Zach Rael (@KOCOZach) May 27, 2019

Richard Stephens, police chief of the nearby Union City, Oklahoma, posted his thoughts on Facebook.

“Please pray for those effected by these storms as well as the emergency services workers assisting in this ongoing rescue,” he said.

“This is an unfortunate example of just how quickly these types of storms can develop from a simple thunderstorm into a deadly supercell tornado. Please remain weather aware and be prepared.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.