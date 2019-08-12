Chick-fil-A Unveils New Permanent Menu Item: Fresh Mac and Cheese

In a rare move, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a new menu item: macaroni and cheese.

According to a company press release, “Mac & Cheese is now available nationwide as a side option with any lunch, dinner, Kid’s Meal or catering order at Chick-fil-A.”

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said.

New menu items are few and far between at the popular chain. The Mac & Cheese menu item is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016, the press release notes.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item, but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy,” Norris said.

The new side features “a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano” and will be baked daily in house, the press release continues.

Norris branded the Mac and Cheese side as a versatile dish.

“We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack,” she said.

“Kids can get this instead of fries with their kid’s meal or instead of fruit if they choose,” Norris said in May, according to Business Insider. “We think it’ll be big for dinner, too, because it is a little more hearty.”

Mac & Cheese will also be available on Chick-fil-A’s catering menu, the press release states.

The new menu item comes in two sizes: “small” and “medium.”

And Mac & Cheese is not the only item Chick-fil-A is adding to its menu.

For a limited time, the company will be offering a “Frosted Caramel Coffee” that “combines Chick-fil-A’s custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream® dessert and caramel syrup,” according to the press release.

The drink will be available till Nov. 9 or while supplies last.

As the restaurant’s menu has expanded, so has its sales. Chick-fil-A is third in annual revenue among restaurant chains, trailing only McDonalds and Starbucks, according to CNBC.

Both the Mac & Cheese and Frosted Caramel Coffee menu items will be available starting on Aug. 12.

