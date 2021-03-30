Since January, 861 criminal illegal aliens — including 92 sex offenders — have been apprehended at the southern border, according to Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector.

Hastings made the chilling revelation Saturday as nationwide anxiety escalates over the unprecedented border crisis inflamed by the Biden administration’s reckless policies.

For the fiscal year to date, Rio Grande Valley agents have “arrested over 861 criminal aliens, to include 63 gang members and 92 sex offenders,” the chief patrol agent said on Twitter.

In his post, Hastings shared a photo of an illegal alien from El Salvador who was previously convicted of murder.

Crossing our Borders Within the copious amounts of groups being encountered in #RGV, a Salvadoran man with a prior conviction for murder was discovered. FYTD RGV agents have arrested over 861 criminal aliens, to include 63 gang members and 92 sex offenders.#CrossingOurBorders pic.twitter.com/9MKD9cYPI1 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 27, 2021

TRENDING: Mother-Son Pair Arrested in Capitol Incursion Seemingly Posed 'Little Threat,' Now Looking at Possible Pre-Trial Release After Appeals Court Ruling

The alarming revelations of the 16-year Border Patrol veteran undermine the establishment media’s narrative that the migrant caravans are mostly comprised of poor, helpless women and children.

Hastings has been chronicling the border crisis on Twitter amid the Biden administration’s media blackout blocking reporters’ access to detention centers that are jam-packed with migrants in spite of the ongoing pandemic.

These are the Biden cages. (Faces blurred.) Thousands of kids, in the midst of a pandemic, crammed in at 1500% capacity. This is just one of the “pods” at Donna. There are SEVEN more, equally full. pic.twitter.com/zyMm5yiIPZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 27, 2021

Democrats and their race-baiting media lapdogs repeatedly attacked former President Donald Trump when he warned that rapists and other convicted felons hid in migrant caravans in order to sneak into the United States.

However, multiple Border Patrol officials have confirmed that Trump’s assertions are true.

USBP agents protect our communities by arresting dangerous individuals who have illegally crossed our border.

TX: 2 child sex offenders: https://t.co/oqkMdABfWH

AZ: Convicted rapist: https://t.co/33kpotnmxY

CA: 2 sex offenders: https://t.co/031WprWwNb & https://t.co/sh9OqLDfZy pic.twitter.com/GLX3G2okbT — CBP Troy Miller (@CBPTroyMiller) March 28, 2021

RELATED: Watch: Alleged Coyote Tells Univision Biden's 'Benefits' Encouraged Migrants to Come to US

Remember: These are merely the ones who got caught. There are likely many others who are roaming free because Border Patrol has been overwhelmed amid the daily barrage of caravans flooding the numerous cities and towns along the nation’s southern border.

In another tweet, Hastings noted that more than 18,000 unaccompanied alien children have been dumped off at the border so far this fiscal year, presumably by their negligent parents.

Border Patrol agents recently encountered 5 large groups of illegal aliens near the Rio Grande. In total, 539 individuals were taken into custody. Within the groups, were 93 unaccompanied children alien(UAC). So far this fiscal year #RGV has encountered over 18K UACs. pic.twitter.com/kU4SAhZ2Ez — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 28, 2021

These children were lucky they were taken into custody by Border Patrol officials and not kidnapped by human smugglers and prostitution rings.

Despite the lawless chaos unfolding before our eyes, President Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge the humanitarian and national-security emergency he spawned.

However, the illegal aliens freely admit that Biden encouraged them to barrage the United States.

ABC’s @MarthaRaddatz: “Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was President?”

Illegal border crosser in AZ: “Definitely not…”

Raddatz: “So did you come here because Joe Biden was elected President?”

Same man: “Basically…it’s like lighting up my hope” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/wi4VVLfv4M — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) March 21, 2021

While Americans who live in border towns are being terrorized by illegal aliens who are robbing their homes and stealing their cars, Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of managing the catastrophe.

Unfortunately, Harris is too busy whining that her lavish, taxpayer-funded vice president’s mansion hasn’t been renovated to her liking to focus on stemming the border invasion.

It has only been two months since Biden and Harris were installed in the White House. Can the United States survive four years of this lawless bedlam?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.