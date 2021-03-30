Login
Chief Border Patrol Agent Reveals 861 Criminal Aliens Have Been Caught Crossing Texas Border Area

By Samantha Chang
Published March 30, 2021 at 7:57am
Since January, 861 criminal illegal aliens — including 92 sex offenders — have been apprehended at the southern border, according to Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector.

Hastings made the chilling revelation Saturday as nationwide anxiety escalates over the unprecedented border crisis inflamed by the Biden administration’s reckless policies.

For the fiscal year to date, Rio Grande Valley agents have “arrested over 861 criminal aliens, to include 63 gang members and 92 sex offenders,” the chief patrol agent said on Twitter.

In his post, Hastings shared a photo of an illegal alien from El Salvador who was previously convicted of murder.

The alarming revelations of the 16-year Border Patrol veteran undermine the establishment media’s narrative that the migrant caravans are mostly comprised of poor, helpless women and children.

Hastings has been chronicling the border crisis on Twitter amid the Biden administration’s media blackout blocking reporters’ access to detention centers that are jam-packed with migrants in spite of the ongoing pandemic.

Democrats and their race-baiting media lapdogs repeatedly attacked former President Donald Trump when he warned that rapists and other convicted felons hid in migrant caravans in order to sneak into the United States.

However, multiple Border Patrol officials have confirmed that Trump’s assertions are true.

Remember: These are merely the ones who got caught. There are likely many others who are roaming free because Border Patrol has been overwhelmed amid the daily barrage of caravans flooding the numerous cities and towns along the nation’s southern border.

In another tweet, Hastings noted that more than 18,000 unaccompanied alien children have been dumped off at the border so far this fiscal year, presumably by their negligent parents.

These children were lucky they were taken into custody by Border Patrol officials and not kidnapped by human smugglers and prostitution rings.

Despite the lawless chaos unfolding before our eyes, President Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge the humanitarian and national-security emergency he spawned.

However, the illegal aliens freely admit that Biden encouraged them to barrage the United States.

While Americans who live in border towns are being terrorized by illegal aliens who are robbing their homes and stealing their cars, Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of managing the catastrophe.

Unfortunately, Harris is too busy whining that her lavish, taxpayer-funded vice president’s mansion hasn’t been renovated to her liking to focus on stemming the border invasion.

It has only been two months since Biden and Harris were installed in the White House. Can the United States survive four years of this lawless bedlam?

