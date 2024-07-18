CNN chief national correspondent John King pointed to data Thursday revealing President Joe Biden’s diminishing chances of defeating former President Donald Trump in November.

King pointed to the data showing Trump’s leads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and in a certain congressional district in Nebraska, which would result in Trump exceeding the necessary 270 electoral votes.

The incumbent president is losing momentum in the traditionally blue states of Virginia, New Mexico, New Hampshire and Colorado.

“But the president is so weak,” King said. “Let’s just show a little bit of the reasons of why Democrats are so worried about this. … This is the incumbent president of the United States.”

Biden’s share of the ballot in competitive states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania correlates almost exactly with his approval ratings in those states’ voters, according to King’s data.

In Arizona, the president’s ballot share stands at 37 percent while his approval rating is 36 percent. His vote share in Wisconsin is 38 percent and the approval adds up to 39 percent.

“Dana, the president is in trouble, and when Donald Trump takes that stage tonight, this is his race. He’s in the driver’s seat,” King continued.

He compared the current data to the 2016 election, where Trump won in swing states such as Michigan and Minnesota.

The CNN host said the president’s current voter support and approval ratings in these states have caused panic among Democrats.

“If Joe Biden is in the high 30s or low 40s, it’s not just Minnesota,” King said. “That’s why they’re worried in Colorado, they’re worried in New Mexico, they’re worried in New Hampshire, they’re worried in Virginia.

“Can Joe Biden change it? Sure. But that’s why you have consistent pressure on him, Dana, to ‘please get out Mr. President, give us a chance with somebody else.'”

.@JohnKingCNN joins me on @InsidePolitics to break down Donald Trump’s widening path to electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/G1jQJEfVDV — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 18, 2024

An Emerson College poll released Thursday found Trump leading nationally among registered voters 46 percent to 42 percent.

The survey, conducted after the assassination attempt against Trump, further shows the former president ahead in key swing states, including a 7-percentage-point lead in both North Carolina and Arizona, and a 5-point lead in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

The poll surveyed 2,000 voters on Monday and Tuesday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percent.

Trump also leads Biden nationally 42 percent to 40 percent as of Thursday, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The president’s support among his own party plummeted following his disastrous June 27 debate performance, leading about 21 congressional members to call for his withdrawal from the race.

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first congressional member to call on Biden to step down on July 2 and has been followed by California Rep. Adam Schiff, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Vermont Sen. Peter Welch, among others.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly “made the case” for Biden to drop out during a private one-on-one meeting Saturday.

A group of alternative Democrats polled better than Biden in hypothetical races against Trump.

Among those who polled the strongest were Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

