SECTIONS
News
Print

Chief Justice Roberts Blasts Schumer's 'Threatening Statements' Against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 4, 2020 at 5:13pm
Print

Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York for threatening two members of the court’s conservative wing who were appointed by President Donald Trump.

Schumer singled out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh during a pro-abortion rally held outside the Supreme Court.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

TRENDING: Warren's Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

Roberts then issued a rare public rebuke, according to Fox News.

“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside. Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,'” the statement said.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter,” Roberts said.

Deputy Attorney General George Terwilliger also lambasted Schumer, according to CNN.

Do you think Schumer should apologize for his comments?

“Any statements that can be understood to threaten judges personally are completely out of line. Equally offensive are statements that can appear to be designed to intimidate judges in deciding questions of the law,” Terwilliger said. “We have to be better than that in a civil society.”

Many on Twitter also said Schumer had gone too far with his threats.

RELATED: Schumer Admits 'I Should Not Have Used the Words I Used Yesterday,' But Blames Republicans

Rather than accept the scolding. Schumer fought back.

“Women’s health care rights are at stake and Americans from every corner of the country are in anguish about what the court might do to them,” Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement to Fox. “Sen. Schumer’s comments were a reference to the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court, and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”

During the rally, Schumer said that Trump and Senate Republicans will also pay a price for opposing abortion.

“We will tell President Trump and Senate Republicans who have stacked the court with right-wing ideologues that you’re gonna be gone in November, and you will never be able to do what you’re trying to do now ever, ever again!” he said.

Schumer said Republican state legislatures are “waging a war on women” and that abortion is “under attack in a way we haven’t seen in modern history.”

The New York senator’s remarks came as the court heard arguments on a Louisiana law that sought to restrict who can perform abortions.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Bill Clinton On Monica Lewinsky Affair: 'I Did It To Manage My Anxieties'
Pentagon Insider Arrested on Espionage Charges for Allegedly Feeding Classified Info to Terror Group
Melania Trump Honors 'Role Models to the Next Generation' at International Women of Courage Awards
Chief Justice Roberts Blasts Schumer's 'Threatening Statements' Against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh
George HW's Grandson Becomes First Bush To Lose in Texas in 40 Years After Pro-Trump Candidates Beat Him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×