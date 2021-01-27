Login
Chief Writer of WaPo’s Fact-Checker Caught Shamelessly Lying in Tweet

The building of The Washington Post newspaper headquarter is seen on K Street in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2019.Eric Baradat - AFP / Getty ImagesThe building of The Washington Post newspaper headquarter is seen on K Street in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2019. (Eric Baradat - AFP / Getty Images)

By Garion Frankel
Published January 27, 2021 at 1:25pm
Considering that trust in traditional media sources is at an all-time low, you would think that journalists would start to understand they have a long way to go in re-establishing their credibility.

Disappointingly (but unsurprisingly), they are doubling down on their lies.

Glenn Kessler, chief writer for The Washington Post’s “Fact Checker,” tweeted Tuesday that “[w]e rarely fact check statements by PR people like Press Secretaries,” furthering that “[w]e only did that once or twice during [the Trump and Obama administrations]” because “we prefer to pin the Pinocchios” on policy-makers.

Sounds like responsible journalism, right? Unfortunately, not a lick of it is true.

One Twitter user collected 12 tweets, dating as far back as four days after former President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, in which Kessler attempted to contradict the Trump administration, or accuse them of political spin.

Now, most of these tweets were just that, meaning they weren’t attached to an official Washington Post fact check. Still, considering Kessler’s role as The Post’s “chief” fact-checker and the clear nature of those posts as effective fact checks, it’s not a stretch to say that he fact-checked Trump’s press secretaries many, many times.

And Kessler himself even admitted in a follow-up post that he “was factchecked and it turns out we did 3 fact checks of [former Trump administration press secretary Sean] Spicer. And it looks like 1 of Sarah Sanders.”

However, he claimed that was still “a tiny portion of our fact checks.”

Once again, it is evident that the so-called “fact-checkers” are more interested in advancing their own narrative than they are in pursuing the truth. This is a major contributor to the division our country is struggling with.

That is not to say that conservatives should be exempt from investigation or criticism. Rather, what conservatives desire from the mainstream media is consistency and accountability.

Ideally, journalists should serve as a bulwark for our republic, holding elected officials and civil administrators (regardless of their political affiliation) accountable for their actions.

Sadly, that is not the case, and it is something the Founding Fathers struggled with just as we do — George Washington even referred to the media of his era as “infamous scribblers.”

Will mainstream media fact-checkers hold President Biden accountable?

The notion of journalism as being an instrument of the common good didn’t come until much later, and as The Washington Post has made it clear, our struggle is far from over.

The worst part of it all is that the mainstream media appears to genuinely believe the unambiguously pro-Democratic narrative that it has constructed.

Clearly, the American people will have to inform them that the truth is much more nuanced than that.

Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Languages Spoken
English, some Spanish







