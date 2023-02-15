Parler Share
News
Sports

Chiefs Coach Fires Back Days After Fox Reporter Is Accused of 'Body Shaming' Him Post-Super Bowl

 By Jack Davis  February 15, 2023 at 4:26pm
Parler Share

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Tuesday how he chowed down after the Chiefs returned home after winning the Super Bowl.

“I went to Pizza 51. That’s what I did. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza. How about that? And a salad — just to make, you know, my chubbiness feel good,” Reid said during a Zoom call with the media.


Reid’s eating habits became a national sensation on Sunday after Fox Sports NFL host Terry Bradshaw made a remark about Reid’s size while he was on the podium for a trophy presentation interview at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here,” Bradshaw said then.

Trending:
MSNBC Guest Tells Fascinated Host How to 'Deprogram' Fox News Viewers as Network Continues to Dominate

“Come on, waddle over here,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback added with a chuckle.

Bradshaw concluded by telling the coach to “have a cheeseburger on us.”

Did Bradshaw take the comments too far?

That ignited some angry responses on Twitter, with one post accusing Bradshaw of body-shaming Reid.

Related:
New Inflation Numbers Come in Higher Than Expected as Prices Continue to Climb

In writing about the comment, Lisa Gutierrez of The Kansas City Star wrote, “The losers from Sunday’s Super Bowl game included Fox Sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw for a disrespectful comment he made to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the celebration.”

However, food and Reid do seem to go together. In December, to celebrate another season with 12 or more wins, the players gave their coach a nicely wrapped gift.

Inside was a cheeseburger.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




2 GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill Making It a Crime to Administer Any mRNA Vaccine
'Buckle Up': Kari Lake Lays Out New Path Forward After Appeals Court Denies Her Election Challenge
The Results of Biden's Physical Are In, But Medical Expert Says Key Information Is Missing
You Can Hear a Pin Drop as Elon Musk Breaks the Narrative at Globalist Summit
Explosive New Epstein Emails Revealed in Lawsuit: 'Hi to Snow White'
See more...

Conversation