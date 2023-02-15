Chiefs Coach Fires Back Days After Fox Reporter Is Accused of 'Body Shaming' Him Post-Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Tuesday how he chowed down after the Chiefs returned home after winning the Super Bowl.

“I went to Pizza 51. That’s what I did. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza. How about that? And a salad — just to make, you know, my chubbiness feel good,” Reid said during a Zoom call with the media.

Andy Reid celebrated his Super Bowl victory in Kansas City with a Pizza 51 mushroom/sausage pizza and a salad. “Just to make my chubbiness feel good.” @KCTV5 @AlenaKCTV5 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dV3M3oveHd — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) February 14, 2023



Reid’s eating habits became a national sensation on Sunday after Fox Sports NFL host Terry Bradshaw made a remark about Reid’s size while he was on the podium for a trophy presentation interview at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here,” Bradshaw said then.

“Come on, waddle over here,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback added with a chuckle.

Terry Bradshaw to Andy Reid: “Big guy… let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here.” “Have a cheeseburger on us.” #SuperBowl #Fox pic.twitter.com/loFDtKgEH0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

Bradshaw concluded by telling the coach to “have a cheeseburger on us.”

That ignited some angry responses on Twitter, with one post accusing Bradshaw of body-shaming Reid.

Anyone else pissed at Terry Bradshaw for telling “big man”Andy Reid to “waddle over here” after the game? The man just coached his team to a Superbowl win, and he’s getting fat shamed while trying to accept the trophy and celebrate his success! So not cool. — TheGivingTreeHugger (@DebK_T) February 13, 2023

Terry Bradshaw stop body shaming Andy Reid on live television — Alex Warren (@AlexWarren55) February 13, 2023

In writing about the comment, Lisa Gutierrez of The Kansas City Star wrote, “The losers from Sunday’s Super Bowl game included Fox Sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw for a disrespectful comment he made to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the celebration.”

This is great. Fifth straight year the Chiefs have gotten to 12 regular season wins. pic.twitter.com/MMgHJv4AKo — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 24, 2022

However, food and Reid do seem to go together. In December, to celebrate another season with 12 or more wins, the players gave their coach a nicely wrapped gift.

Inside was a cheeseburger.

