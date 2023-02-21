Chiefs Fans Not Happy with How Team Celebrated Super Bowl Win: 'I Am Ashamed'

Last week’s Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City disappointed fans who felt that many of the players shamed themselves and their city by being seen so sloppily drunk in public.

While many Kansas City Chiefs fans are still excited after their team won Super Bowl LVII, some fans found themselves disgusted after they witnessed the alcohol-fueled antics of the players during the Wednesday Super Bowl celebration event in downtown Kansas City.

The players were certainly in an all-out celebratory mood, no less so than their leader, and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

But not everyone was thrilled with the results.

A series of letters to the editor were published by the Kansas City Star in which Chiefs fans vented their frustration over players who appeared as bad role models for young fans.

Star quarterback Mahomes led the team to some very hard partying during the official Super Bowl celebration last week, with Mahomes being quite obviously drunk.

At one point Mahomes was so blasted, he even accidentally gave away the team’s replica of the Vince Lombardi trophy. In a video, Mahomes is seen drunkenly wobbling up to a fan, handing him the copy of the team’s Super Bowl trophy so the fan can take a selfie, and then casually walking away from the prize shockingly leaving it in the hands of the fan.

But not everyone thought the drunken escapades of the Chiefs were amusing. And some took to the pages of the Kansas City Star to blast the team for bragging about their alcoholic partying.

One fan wrote that the drinking “should not have been allowed by coach Andy Reid,” and added that “a drinking Chief is not a good role model for young fans who are there to see their heroes. Second, even the adult fans don’t want to see drunken players at this important celebration. Third, tragic things happen when drinking is involved.”

“Some Chiefs even bragged through social media about how drunk they were afterward. I am ashamed that players I cheered for could barely walk after they got off the bus. No doubt this spectacle made the news in other cities,” the fan added.

This fan does have a point. Whether we like the idea or not, many kids look up to these NFL players and the players do have an impact on kids.

Another fan wrote, “I was surprised and dismayed to see that Patrick Mahomes and other players were drinking alcohol again,” referencing the similar actions seen when the Chief won the Super Bowl in 2020.

“Next time there’s a victory parade, please imbibe your alcohol privately and discreetly. Impressionable young people deserve better role models than what you’ve displayed twice,” the fan exclaimed.

One “fan” thought the whole thing was hilarious, though. Mahomes’ accidental gift of the Super Bowl trophy brought now-retired NFL GOAT Tom Brady to laugh about the incident.

Of course, it should be remembered that Brady was also accused of being too drunk in public during a Super Bowl celebration.

On one hand, some innocuous revelry isn’t that bad compared to some of the really bad things we are seeing go on these days in the fields of sports and entertainment. Still, it would have been nice if the Chiefs were a bit more mindful of their public charge. But at least some of the fans took the time to hold these young players to account for their behavior.

