Chiefs Player Got Life-Changing News on Morning Before Super Bowl Win: 'Best Day of My Life'

 By Elizabeth Delaney  February 13, 2023 at 3:15pm
Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti has two fans that were insistent about arriving in plenty of time to see him play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

His wife, Christina Allegretti, delivered twin baby girls about 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, Matt Derrick, publisher and lead beat writer for Chief’s Digest posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

In a brief video interview, Allegretti said that winning the Super Bowl and becoming a dad on the same day was “incredible, cannot believe it” and made for the “best day of my life no matter what.”

The girls were supposed to arrive in March and weighed in at 4 lbs 15 ounces and 5 lbs 5 ounces. They are healthy, but presently in NICU, according to Derrick’s Twitter post.

Truly it was a day of huge personal news with multiple major wins for 26-year-old Allegretti since he also received his second Super Bowl ring.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero also chimed in about the exciting news.

Did you watch the Super Bowl?

“There’s already on winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel loby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom,” he wrote.

Nick and Christina will give them names once Nick gets back to Chicago.

Fans expressed their congratulations to the Allegrettis via Instagram.

Nick had the joy of watching the arrival of his daughters via FaceTime from the lobby of the team’s hotel, according to the AP News.

The rest of his teammates continued to sleep so they’d be well rested for the big game, according to ESPN.

As the winning team for 2023, Nick and his teammates will each receive a handsome $157,000, according to NBC Sports.

In addition, 53 Super Bowl rings will be given to each player, as well as coaches, executives and others, according to World Sports Network.

The combined cost for all the rings is $5 million, according to WSN.

However, the Eagles aren’t going away totally empty-handed for their efforts.

Each member of the team will walk away with $82,000 as a consolation, according to NBC Sports.

Elizabeth Delaney
Chiefs Player Got Life-Changing News on Morning Before Super Bowl Win: 'Best Day of My Life'
