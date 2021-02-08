Whatever it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to said Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in the closing moments of the Super Bowl’s first half, it left Mathieu fuming long after the game was over.

Mathieu had a frustrating day, having lost an interception when a Kansas City penalty meant the play was void. Mathieu was also cited for pass interference in the closing moments of the first half, which set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay went on to defeat Kansas City 31-9. Brady was named the game’s MVP.

After the touchdown, Mathieu was seen pointing his finger in Brady’s face. Brady did not let it go and followed Mathieu, before the two were separated.

Lot of chirping between Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu. This one earned Mathieu an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. pic.twitter.com/QjC6zBSHUk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 8, 2021

Brady and Mathieu going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/39aPjLL1Jr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 8, 2021

Mathieu vented his anger on Twitter, and then decided to delete what he had said. But it was already too late.

Do you think Brady said something inappropriate to Mathieu?

In a tweet saved by Barstool Sports, Mathieu said Brady was out of line.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under the bus as if I did something or said something to him… go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him… I show grace,” Mathieu tweeted.

He also objected to being the one given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“He’s clearly chasing me but I got flagged… lol,” he wrote in a tweet that was also deleted, according to Yahoo Sports.

Some chided Mathieu for his actions and comments.

I’ve watched Tom Brady be as big of a legend off the field as he is on it in MY community for 20 years and for Tyrann Mathieu to insinuate ANYTHING about his character is GUTLESS. You lost. You got torched. Suck it up like a man and deal with it. Disgusting. — JayShockblast (@JayShockblast) February 8, 2021

Mathieu spoke with reporters about the encounter following the game Sunday night.

“Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it,” he added, according to USA Today.

“It’s football,” Mathieu said. “Guys are going to go back and forth.”

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans said Brady fires up the team with the kind of intensity that led him to confront Mathieu.

“I don’t know what it does for him but for the guys around us, we love that s—,” he said.

“We love when it gets fiery and competitive. When [Brady] does that, he has a lot of guys to back him up.”

According to ESPN, who cited an anonymous source, Brady texted an apology to Mathieu after the game.

“Brady told Mathieu he’d watched him since his days at LSU, considered him a ‘class act’ and a ‘great leader,’ the source said. Brady said he wished he could have apologized in person, according to the source,” according to ESPN. “The source added that Brady said his outbursts in an emotional moment were in no way a reflection on his feelings toward Mathieu, whom he spoke of highly throughout the week leading up to the game.”

